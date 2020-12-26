Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets fired
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip - A Palestinian employee inspects the damage in a soft drink factory, after Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Gaza strip. Israel's military said early Sunday it had struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel. - Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Israel's military said early Saturday it had struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. A rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post were targeted, the Israel Defence Forces said in a Twitter post. The IDF said it was responding to rockets fired from Gaza towards southern Israel the previous night. "Hamas will bear the consequences for all terror emanating from Gaza," the IDF wrote. Hours earlier, Israel's military said two rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome aerial defence system. No injuries or damage were reported. Hamas said a children's hospital was damag...