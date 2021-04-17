Israel attacks targets in Gaza Strip after renewed rocket fire
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - An explosion goes off during an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes after another rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. The targets of the retaliatory attack were a training centre of the Islamist Hamas movement as well as an air defence post, a concrete production facility and tunnel infrastructure, the army announced in the early hours of Saturday. - Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - An explosion goes off during an airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes after another rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. The targets of the retaliatory attack were a training centre of the Islamist Hamas movement as well as an air defence post, a concrete production facility and tunnel infrastructure, the army announced in the early hours of Saturday. - Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

After another rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military again attacked several targets in the Palestinian territory.

The targets of the retaliatory attack were a training centre of the Islamist Hamas movement as well as an air defence post, a concrete production facility and tunnel infrastructure, the army announced in the early hours of Saturday.

Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had fired a rocket into Israeli territory shortly before, as they had on Thursday.

Warning sirens sounded in the communities of Holit and Sdei Avraham on Friday night, according to the Israeli army.

According to media reports, the projectile fell on open ground and there was no damage.

The previous day, Israel's air force had already attacked several targets in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after the rocket fire.

Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now also supported by Egypt. Both countries justify this as necessary to protect their security interests.

About 2 million people live in very poor conditions in the coastal area, which is strictly sealed off from Israel.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.