Israel votes as Netanyahu hopes vaccine rollout eclipses graft charges

By Jeffrey Heller and Stephen Farrell JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israelis voted on Tuesday in a fourth election in two years, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping a world-beating COVID-19 vaccine rollout will win him another term. Police were out to enforce coronavirus precautions at polling booths across the country - including some at Ben Gurion Airport, for quarantined Israelis coming home to vote - in a race that surveys predicted may again prove too close to call. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving head of government, has managed to hold on to power through two years of inconclusive e...
‘If Ron DeSantis doesn’t have anything to hide why won’t he turn over the data’: Florida reporter
March 23, 2021
While Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) drew criticism for holding back data on nursing homes, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been hiding data on the coronavirus infections and vaccine distribution, according to Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald.
Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, host Ayman Mohyeldin explained that of the 30 million COVID-19 cases in the United States, 2 million belong to the state of Florida, the third-most in the United States. However, there's a greater concern that the data for the state has never been reported correctly.
<p><span></span>DeSantis is also facing allegations of favoritism for vaccines. <a href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/news-columns-blogs/fabiola-santiago/article248817950.html" target="_blank">The grocery store Publix is one of DeSantis' </a>biggest corporate supporters, and they were shipped 1 out of 4 vaccines in the entire state of Florida. They've never submitted to the state any plan for how they'll do the distribution for the vaccine. When asked about it, DeSantis went off on reporters shouting that it was "wrong" and a fake narrative." <br/></p><p>There was also a report weeks ago that a gated community with DeSantis donors were given vaccines sooner than other areas of the state. After the neighborhood was vaccinated, a Republican former governor donated $250,000 to DeSantis, <a href="https://www.tampabay.com/news/2021/03/04/wealthy-florida-keys-enclave-received-vaccines-in-january-before-much-of-the-state/" target="_blank">the Tampa Bay Times reported.</a> </p><p>"The problem is that there are a lot of questions surrounding this, and we have been asking, you know, if the governor doesn't have anything to hide, why not just present us with the data?" asked Klas. "And where the distribution happened and when, and who was in charge of distributing? But they won't turn over that information. So, we are left to continue to speculate. It's pretty clear that there were places that were early recipients of the vaccine in Florida, and they were the people that got vaccines ahead of the line. This includes people who are founders of a hospital chain and, as you mentioned, there's a yacht community in the Keys that received early access. We just don't know why it is that that they were given this kind of attention."</p><p>See the full interview in the video below: </p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dbfb5eb0b9bb9d228a98fd85bdaa7e99" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S0_IG-SQ5zY?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Ron DeSantis corruption</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0_IG-SQ5zY" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
Government agency tasked with workplace safety 'essentially ignored' COVID-related complaints: report
March 23, 2021
The government agency tasked with overseeing workplace safety conditions is facing scrutiny for its handling of workplace safety complaints during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Omaha World-Herald, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reduced the number of inspections it carried out at workplaces even as complaints surged, while allegations of poor infection control and prevention flooded the agency.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that interviews with OSHA officials, workplace safety experts, attorneys, union leaders and workers show an agency "struggling with Trump-era reductions" to its inspector ranks and shifting public health guidance.
<p>Frightened workers who turned to the agency with their safety concerns found that the agency was unable to help them. </p><p>"Very early on near the beginning of the pandemic, we were fairly sure that we would not have OSHA having the backs of workers. We didn't expect such an egregious lack of response," National Council for Occupational Safety and Health co-executive director Marcy Goldstein-Gelb said. </p><p>Out of at least 101 complaints in Kansas and 453 in Missouri related to coronavirus over the past year, in-person inspections rarely were conducted. </p><p>"They just essentially ignored the complaints," National Employment Law Project (NELP) health and safety director Debbie Berkowitz said. "All they did is send a letter to the employer and tell them to look at a few websites, and then they closed the cases."</p><p>Read the full report over at the <a href="https://omaha.com/business/markets/pandemic-and-trump-era-neglect-overwhelm-federal-agency-tasked-with-worker-safety/article_5398751d-7270-59d7-9a60-c0f08bc9f991.html" target="_blank">Omaha World-Herald</a>. </p>
Biden eyes tax hikes for rich -- ending fossil fuel subsidies to fund infrastructure
March 23, 2021
To help fund President Joe Biden's forthcoming $3 trillion infrastructure proposal, the White House is reportedly considering ending federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies and increasing taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations.
That's according to two Biden administration officials who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity due to the not-yet-public nature of the discussion.
<p> <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/us-policy/2021/03/23/biden-taxes-rich-companies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">According to</a> the <em>Post</em>, "the centerpiece of the tax increases would probably be a higher corporate tax rate—reversing part of President Donald Trump's steep corporate tax cut in 2017—as well as higher levies on investment income and a higher top marginal tax rate." </p><p> As the newspaper reported, Biden's infrastructure legislation is "expected to be broken up into two main components—one focused primarily on infrastructure and clean energy investments, and a second focused on domestic priorities including child care and prekindergarten that the administration has labeled part of the 'caring economy.'" </p><p> The bifurcation of the infrastructure plan is also reflected in the revenue-raising options being considered, with each legislative component expected to be funded through different tax hikes. </p><p> "The infrastructure section of the legislation is expected to be funded primarily by taxes on businesses, according to officials," the <em>Post</em> reported. "The key measures under discussion include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%; increasing the global minimum tax paid from about 13% to 21%; ending federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies; and forcing multinational corporations to pay the U.S. tax rate rather than the lower rates paid by their foreign subsidiaries." </p><p> "The part of the legislation focused on other domestic priorities, by contrast, is expected to be funded by taxes on rich people and investors," the newspaper noted. "Those measures, according to officials, include increasing the highest income tax rate from 37% to 39.6%; dramatically increasing taxes on wealthy investors; and limiting deductions that rich taxpayers can claim annually, among other measures, the officials said." </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1374365394388058120" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1374365394388058120&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651185609%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 477px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>According to the <em>Post</em>, the Biden administration is also "considering paying for the package in part through a plan that would lower the cost of prescription drugs," which would enable the federal government to reduce spending on Medicare by as much as $500 billion over 10 years. </p><p>Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/23/fight-pharma-greed-costs-human-lives-sanders-unveils-bills-slash-drug-prices" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unveiled</a> a trio of bills that seek to challenge what the Vermont Independent called Big Pharma's "greed" by slashing prescription drug prices. Meanwhile, as <em>Common Dreams</em> has<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/03/poll-two-thirds-americans-favor-raising-taxes-incomes-over-400k" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em> </em>reported</a>, two-thirds of Americans favor raising taxes on individuals with annual incomes over $400,000.</p><p>Biden has emphasized that "his tax increases will not affect people earning less than $400,000 per year," the<em> Post</em> reported. The president's "advisers have called for funding the next major domestic priority with higher levies on wealthy Americans, citing the relative success enjoyed by the affluent during a pandemic that has pummeled the economic fortunes of the working class."</p><p>Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday came to Biden's defense after congressional Republicans expressed their disapproval of raising taxes on corporations and rich Americans. </p><p>Speaking at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Yellen<a href="https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544517-yellen-defends-raising-taxes-in-fair-way-to-fund-infrastructure-plan?rl=1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> told</a> lawmakers that it is crucial for the U.S. "to raise revenues in a fair way to support the spending that this economy needs to be competitive and productive."</p><p>"A package that consists of investments in people, investments in infrastructure will help to create good jobs in the American economy and changes to the tax structure will help to pay for those programs," said Yellen.</p><p>Biden's <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/16/hundreds-local-officials-demand-transformative-infrastructure-plan-us" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">long-awaited</a> infrastructure plan has been criticized by progressive advocacy groups who warn, as <em>Common Dreams</em> <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/22/even-manchin-called-4-trillion-progressives-say-bidens-infrastructure-plan-falls" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported </a>Monday, that $3 trillion is an insufficient amount to invest when the climate and economic crises cry out for the creation of millions of good-paying jobs to expand renewable energy, develop clean mass transit, and implement other projects that would improve the health of communities around the country.</p><p>Just days after the congressional Democrats behind the BUILD GREEN Act <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/19/democrats-unveil-build-green-infrastructure-and-jobs-act" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called for</a> spending $500 billion to electrify public transportation and build electric vehicle charging stations, Biden proposed only $60 billion for green transit.</p><p>Climate justice campaigners have pointed out that even Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia who is considered a key obstacle to advancing progressive legislation in the upper chamber narrowly controlled by his party, has <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/joe-manchin-trillion-infrastructure-spending-congress-stimulus-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called for</a> up to $4 trillion in infrastructure spending.</p><p>"Biden should realize that if his proposal is milder than what Joe Manchin is calling for, it does not go far enough," <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2021/03/22/sunrise-movement-responds-biden-teams-3-trillion-infrastructure-proposal-even" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said </a>Ellen Sciales, press secretary of the Sunrise Movement. "If $3 trillion is what Biden's team lands on, they'll be neglecting what's politically and publicly popular, and what's quite frankly vital for the future of our society and our planet."</p><p>"The crises we face demand at least $1 trillion per year over the next decade," Sciales added. "If Republicans or archaic Senate rules get in the way, Democrats must abolish the filibuster and deliver for the American people."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
