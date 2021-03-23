Israel votes as Netanyahu hopes vaccine rollout eclipses graft charges

By Jeffrey Heller and Stephen Farrell JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israelis voted on Tuesday in a fourth election in two years, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping a world-beating COVID-19 vaccine rollout will win him another term. Police were out to enforce coronavirus precautions at polling booths across the country - including some at Ben Gurion Airport, for quarantined Israelis coming home to vote - in a race that surveys predicted may again prove too close to call. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving head of government, has managed to hold on to power through two years of inconclusive e...