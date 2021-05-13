Israeli military says it has struck Hamas intelligence compound

The Israeli military says fighter jets have struck a Hamas intelligence compound in Gaza.

The site was used as the organization's main military observation centre, according to Israel.

Dozens of Hamas members were present at the time of the attack, the military said, without adding if anyone was killed.

Palestinian militants continue to launch rockets from Gaza and Israel keeps unleashing new airstrikes against them.

Israel's main targets are facilities belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant groups.

According to an army spokesman, seven people have been killed by shelling in Israel so far. In the Gaza Strip, 83 people have died, according to the Health Ministry there.