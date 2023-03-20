Israeli minister says 'no such thing' as Palestinian people

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli minister with responsibility for administrating the occupied West Bank drew condemnation on Monday after he said there was no Palestinian history or culture and no such thing as a Palestinian people. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also angered neighbouring Jordan for speaking at a podium covered in what appeared to be a variation of the Israeli flag that showed an Israeli state with expanded boundaries that included the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and Jordan. "Is there a Palestinian history or culture? There is none," he can be heard saying in footage of ...