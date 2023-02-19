Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi AMMAN (Reuters) - An Israeli rocket strike early on Sunday hit a building in central Damascus's Kafr Sousa neighbourhood near a large, heavily guarded security complex close to Iranian installations, killing five people, witnesses and officials said. The rare, targeted strike damaged several buildings in the densely populated district close to Omayyad square in the heart of the capital, where multi-storey security buildings are located within residential areas. A police official said on state media that there were several casualties and injured. An Israeli military spoke...
East Palestine residents were told water was safe after 'sloppy' testing paid for by rail company
February 19, 2023
Thousands of people in East Palestine, Ohio have been assured by the state Environmental Protection Agency and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine that the town's municipal water has not been contaminated by the train derailment that took place in the town earlier this month, but the only publicly available data comes from testing that was funded by the company behind the crash.
As HuffPost reported late Friday, the Dallas-based consulting firm AECOM contracted with Norfolk Southern, which operated the 150-car train that was carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, to sample water from five wells and from treated municipal water.
DeWine announced on Wednesday that those tests "showed no evidence of contamination," but as one aquatic ecologist told HuffPost, the lab report indicates several testing errors that violated federal standards and should have disqualified the results.
"Their results that claim there were no contaminants is not a reliable finding," Sam Bickley of the advocacy coalition Virginia Scientist-Community Interface, told the outlet. "I find this extremely concerning because these results would NOT be used in most scientific applications because the samples were not preserved properly, and this is the same data they are now relying on to say that the drinking water is not contaminated."
The testing was done on February 10, seven days after the train derailed and authorities began a controlled release of the vinyl chloride, a carcinogen, to avoid an explosion. The burning of vinyl chloride can send hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment. The former chemical has been known to cause throat, eye, and skin irritation and the latter can cause vomiting and difficulty breathing.
An environmental testing lab analyzed the samples on February 13 and 15, according to HuffPost, and scientists who examined that analysis found it to be flawed. As the outlet reported:
Five of the six collected samples had pH, or acidity, levels that exceeded the 2 pH limit allowed under the EPA method listed in the analysis for detecting volatile organic compounds, rendering them improperly preserved. One sample also "contained a large air bubble in its vial, while the EPA method requires that sample bottles should not have any trapped air bubbles when sealed," the report states. David Erickson, a hydrogeologist and the founder of Water & Environmental Technologies, an environmental consulting firm in Montana, called the sampling "sloppy" and "amateur."
The Biden administration said in a press call Friday that Norfolk Southern has not been solely behind the testing that's been conducted so far, with a spokesperson telling reporters, "It's been with the Columbiana County Health Department, collecting samples along with Norfolk Southern and sending those as split samples to two different labs for verification."
The state EPA, however, did not receive the health department's results until after DeWine declared the water safe based on AECOM's flawed testing.
The lab report shows low levels of the chemical dibutyl phthalate, which is not linked to cancer in humans but can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, irritation of the eyes and throat, and seizures.
Some of the residents who were told days after the derailment that they could safely return to East Palestine have reported symptoms including headaches, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
Reuters reported Friday that many East Palestine do not trust state and local authorities, and have been purchasing large quantities of bottled water as they determine whether it's safe to stay in the town.
"We're not getting any truth," said Ted Murphy, who is now planning to leave the town out of safety concerns just seven months after moving to his current home. "They're not going to own up to what's going [into the water] until they are forced to."
The U.S. EPA has not conducted any sampling of the municipal water. On Thursday, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered independent testing of water in local communities. East Palestine is just over the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
The state EPA told HuffPost that water testing is ongoing.
On Friday, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) announced the panel would launch an investigation into the handling of hazardous materials. Railroad workers have been raising alarm in recent years about their employers' loosening of safety standards in the interest of maximizing profits, and say the reduced safety measures were to blame for the crash.
Koch-owned chemical plant evades detection of its toxic emissions at a terrible health cost to the public: report
February 19, 2023
A giant chemical plant in Port Arthur, Texas, has “spent years running from the Clean Air Act” by developing ways to evade detection of spikes in dangerous emissions, according to a new investigative report.
Oxbow Calcining, a company owned by William “Bill” Koch, used data from an air monitor installed near the plant to alter its emissions temporarily in ways that gamed – and may have broken – environmental protection laws, the report states.
The voluminous report was published at Grist.org, a non-profit online magazine founded in 1999 for environmental news and commentary.
Though the monitor was installed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the beneficiary of its data was the company, the report found. When dangerously high levels of emissions would be detected, Oxbow knew what to do.
“Every time the wind blew in the direction of the monitor and the readings ticked upward, Holtham and other Oxbow employees were alerted,” Grist reported. “Then they improvised ways to decrease the brownish-yellow sulfurous plume spilling out of the smokestacks, stopping the company from running afoul of the law.
“However, when the wind was not blowing Oxbow’s pollutants toward the monitor, the facility did not alter its operations. By ensuring that the monitor was incapable of recording a comprehensive, untampered view of the facility’s emissions, experts say Oxbow flaunted environmental law — in essence, by guaranteeing any air violations would not be detected — and continued to deteriorate air quality in the area.”
And those pollutants – containing sulfur dioxide – are “bound to have an effect on human health,” the report asserts.
Studies have shown that even short-term exposure to sulfur dioxide can increase the risk of strokes, asthma, and hospitalization. The asthma rate in the residential neighborhood surrounding the plant, West Port Arthur, which is more than 90 percent Black, is 70 percent higher than the national average, according to federal data. And Black residents in Jefferson County, where Oxbow is located, are 15 percent more likely to develop cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it compared to the average Texan.”
Grist cited multiple experts who argue that Oxbow’s actions warrant investigation and perhaps prosecution.
“There is clearly a criminal violation of the Clean Air Act,” said Joel Mintz, an emeritus professor of law at Nova Southeastern University in Florida and former enforcement attorney with the EPA.
A spokesman for Oxbow called Grist’s review of the company’s data “flawed” and said that the findings are “reckless and unsupportable,” Grist reported. “He added that the company is “proud of its compliance record,” emphasizing that the sulfur dioxide readings at the monitors in Port Arthur are consistently below federal standards.”
The report at Grist was published in collaboration with the Houston Chronicle and the Beaumont Enterprise. It was supported by the Fund for Investigative Journalism.
Ann Coulter calls out Trump as 'profoundly stupid' in blistering interview
February 19, 2023
Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter tore into former President Donald Trump on Saturday's edition of the conservative Timcast podcast.
"Well he's always known how to be a celebrity, right? Like that, that reminded me of the reality TV show aspect of Trump. Right? He knew, he knew..." host Lydia Smith began.
"I don't, I think you're giving him more – I don't even think it's knowing how to be – I think he is a narcissistic, I, I, I didn't – the one thing I didn't know when I wrote In Trump We Trust is how profoundly stupid he is. Um, I made very clear in the book the only thing he could do – we will forgive him for anything. And I defended him," Coulter recalled.
"The day after the Access Hollywood, you know, p*ssygrabbing tape came out – I was giving a speech before like five thousand people in California up in farmland, and I was pedaled to the metal defending him," Coulter said. "And, and, you know, I said, 'we'll, forgive him for anything, but unless you betray us on immigration,' and oh, oh, guess what he did?"
Watch below or at this link:
\u201cAnn Coulter: Trump is \u201cprofoundly stupid.\u201d\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1676740401
