Israeli official says Biden invited Netanyahu to White House in September

"Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he expects to soon be a thrice-indicted candidate is forcing GOP candidates to fully contend with the fundamental question of the 2024 presidential primary," the reporters wrote. "Is the former president fit to reoccupy the office?"

At least a few of Trump's fellow GOP contenders have begun to share some traumas.

"The answers represented at least a small crack in the deference that some previously courteous candidates had shown to Trump following his earlier two indictments. But only a small one. And privately, the campaigns were skeptical that even those modest attacks would have any impact other than benefiting Trump himself."



"'Jan. 6 just gins up the base,' said a strategist working for a Trump rival," the report says.

Critics of the former president were left to wonder what it would take for the field to actually turn on him over Jan. 6, if a “target letter” informing Trump he was about to be indicted for his behavior around that day didn’t do the trick.

“This is the kabuki dance they’re going to be doing for months — it ain’t going to be the first time and it ain’t going to be the last time,” said Mike Madrid, the Republican strategist and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “The kabuki dance is trying to have it both ways while they try to wait for dust to settle on his legal problems.”

