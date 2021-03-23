Israeli opposition leader calls election 'hour of truth'
Parliamentary election in Israel - Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid opposition centrist political party, arrives to a polling station to cast his vote during the Israeli Parliamentary election. - Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called the parliamentary elections the "hour of truth" for the country.

"In the end we have two options: a strong Yesh Atid party or a murky, dangerous, racist and homophobic government, which takes money from hard-working people and gives it to those who do not work," said the 57-year-old, who leads the pro-reform party.

"A government which does not work for those who keep this country going, paying taxes and serving in the army," Lapid added, while his wife Lihi Lapid cast her vote.

Polls predict Lapid's Yesh Atid (which translates as "there is a future") to come in second after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.