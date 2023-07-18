Israeli president assures Biden he will seek way out of crisis

Previous reports say the book, which is an essay to Coates’ son to prepare him for the life he will live as a Black man, was removed from the curriculum after students said it made them feel “guilty for being white."

Footage shared by CBS 19 shows a group of Coates' supporters at the meeting, and Coates sitting towards the back next to a teacher who assigned the book, showing solidarity with her.

“What matters most to me is that my students have the ability to hear six or seven opinions on one topic and come up with their own thesis, supported with evidence, and come up with an independent conclusion,” said Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross.

