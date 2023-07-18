Israeli president assures Biden he will seek way out of crisis

Israeli protesters block a train station in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
Israeli head of state Isaac Herzog assured US President Joe Biden that he is committed to finding a solution amid the heated mood in his country and US concerns over a planned judicial shake-up. "Israeli democracy is sound, strong and resilient," Herzog said in the presence of Biden at the White House on Tuesday. He said the society was going through a painful time and difficult moments. "We should always seek to find an amicable consensus," Herzog said. He said he was committed to finding a way out of the "crisis." Herzog's visit to Washington coincided with a nationwide day of protests in Is...