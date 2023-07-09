Israeli protests reignite as Netanyahu pushes new justice bill

By Rami Amichay TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's business hub Tel Aviv saw the biggest anti-government protest in weeks on Saturday against a renewed push by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition to overhaul the justice system. Tens of thousands demonstrated across the country, with the rally in Tel Aviv drawing crowds far larger than recent protests, news channels N12 News and Channel 13 reported. Nationwide demonstrations began in January when the government announced a plan to overhaul the judiciary with a legislation package that would roll back some Supreme Court powers an...
The Arizona Republican Party four years ago boasted nearly $770,000, but now only holds about $50,000, in large part due to legal expenses incurred attempting to overturn Trump's 2020 defeat, according to a local report.
Political writer Jon Gabriel wrote in an opinion piece for AZ Central that, although the Arizona GOP "hanging on to one-vote majorities in the state House and Senate," they will inevitably "have trouble in 2024 if they don’t get their finances in order."
"The Arizona GOP had less than $50,000 in cash reserves as of March 31. That’s not much money to fund crucial expenses such as rent, payroll and campaign operations. Four years earlier, it had close to $770,000," Gabriel wrote. "The cobwebs in the bank vault aren’t as important as all the money wasted. The party blew $300,000 on 'legal consulting,' much of which focused on overturning Trump’s 2020 defeat. All they have to show for it are a Democratic governor and U.S. Senate delegation."
Gabriel also noted that, as new Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit "tries to right the ship," he shares a fear with Democrats in the state.
"As of April, 34.6% of voters are registered as Republicans," the article says. "This compares well to the 30.3% who are Arizona Democrats. But between the two parties is the growing contingent of the unaffiliated."
One big problem with the AZ GOP's money issues, according to Gabriel, is that independents are only 10,000 voters away from passing up Republicans as the state’s biggest “party.”
"This is what happens when you lose interest in winning elections," Gabriel wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.
'An extraordinary danger': ex-GOP chair says Trump puts every citizen at risk
July 08, 2023
Donald Trump is a danger to every single American citizen because of the way he mishandles classified information, according to former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn.
Horn, who previously wrote an op-ed excoriating her party for its loyalty to Trump, appeared on MSNBC on Saturday. The host was asking Horn about reports that Trump allegedly mishandled classified information while he was president, in addition to after he lost the 2020 election.
"Just how big of a threat, how dangerous that this country?" the host asked.
Horn replied:
"Well, it's an extraordinary danger," she said, adding that she thinks it's "really important that we're very direct and clear that Donald trump is dangerous."
"He's dangerous to -- he undermines the security of our nation, but he's dangerous to the safety of every individual American citizen," she added. "Every person who lives in this country is potentially the target of harm, because of how he handles these documents. Because of how he mishandles classified information."
She also had some choice words for those who didn't speak up at the time but are now writing books about Trump's inappropriate behavior.
"I have no respect for those folks. Because my question is, why didn't they say something in 2017?" Horn asked. "Why didn't they say something in 2020?"
The scheduling of Iowa's 2024 Republican caucus is set to coincide with the beginning of an important trial against Donald Trump, according to MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
The Republican Party of Iowa announced on Saturday that the date for the 2024 GOP Iowa caucus has been set for Jan. 15, 2024. Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann said the GOP in the state remains "committed to maintaining Iowa's cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses," and to "defeating Joe Biden" in 2024.
The state's Republican party also posted the announcement on Twitter.
Rubin pointed out in a post of her own that the Jan. 15 date coincides with the date of E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial.
"You know what else is that day?" she asked. The beginning of Carroll's "second defamation trial against Donald Trump for statements he made about her in June 2019." She specified the defamation case is the same one in which the judge recently "rejected Trump's summary judgment motion," and in which "Trump countersued Carroll."
Carroll previously won $5 million when Trump was found liable for sexually abusing the writer. The jury stopped short of finding Trump liable for raping her.
