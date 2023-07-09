Israeli protests reignite as Netanyahu pushes new justice bill

"The Arizona GOP had less than $50,000 in cash reserves as of March 31. That’s not much money to fund crucial expenses such as rent, payroll and campaign operations. Four years earlier, it had close to $770,000," Gabriel wrote. "The cobwebs in the bank vault aren’t as important as all the money wasted. The party blew $300,000 on 'legal consulting,' much of which focused on overturning Trump’s 2020 defeat. All they have to show for it are a Democratic governor and U.S. Senate delegation."

Gabriel also noted that, as new Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit "tries to right the ship," he shares a fear with Democrats in the state.

"As of April, 34.6% of voters are registered as Republicans," the article says. "This compares well to the 30.3% who are Arizona Democrats. But between the two parties is the growing contingent of the unaffiliated."

One big problem with the AZ GOP's money issues, according to Gabriel, is that independents are only 10,000 voters away from passing up Republicans as the state’s biggest “party.”

"This is what happens when you lose interest in winning elections," Gabriel wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.

