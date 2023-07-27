Israelis back on streets to protest judicial overhaul vote

Thousands of Israelis returned to the streets of Tel Aviv late Thursday to protest against parliament's approval of a key component in the hard-right government's controversial judicial reform package. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition allies pushed through a bill in the chamber, which opponents say opens the way to more authoritarian government. The bill limits the "reasonableness" clause used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions which the judges deem unconstitutional. Waving Israeli flags and chanting "Democracy, Democracy!" protesters rallied on...