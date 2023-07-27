Israelis back on streets to protest judicial overhaul vote

Thousands of Israelis returned to the streets of Tel Aviv late Thursday to protest against parliament's approval of a key component in the hard-right government's controversial judicial reform package. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition allies pushed through a bill in the chamber, which opponents say opens the way to more authoritarian government. The bill limits the "reasonableness" clause used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions which the judges deem unconstitutional. Waving Israeli flags and chanting "Democracy, Democracy!" protesters rallied on...
Woman uses her 14-year-old daughter as a human shield against cops after high-speed chase: report
July 27, 2023
A Missouri City woman has been charged with evading arrest, child endangerment and fraud after she used her 14-year-old daughter as a shield to protect her from police after a high-speed chase, ABC 13 reported.
Tenescha Henry, 35, was chased by cops for 25 miles at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the report said. The officers had been responding to a theft call.
"At a point, (Henry) did end up exiting and going the wrong way on the service road of I-45 and then ultimately went the wrong way on the local road of Airport Boulevard," Deputy A. Peters recalled.
The pursuit ended in parking lot after Henry ran out of gas.
Read more: Driver who called state rep. friend instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist with his car is convicted
"She essentially got out of the vehicle, walked around to the front of the car, opened the passenger side door," Peters said. "She grabbed an unknown female out of the passenger side and proceeded to grab her, take her out of the car where she, unfortunately, put her in what we would call a chokehold and put her in front of law enforcement."
"At that point, I 100% believed that we had a hostage situation," Peters said, adding that police at the time didn't know the crying girl was Henry's daughter.
"I distinctly remember her at times saying, 'Shoot. Shoot me, shoot us.' Things of that nature," the deputy said.
A man was also in the back seat of the car, who police said was Henry's boyfriend.
"It is very high intensity," Peters said. "It can be a very dangerous situation, and to put your own family member, not to mention your daughter, right in front of that potential danger is just kind of crazy to me."
Henry was taken into custody, and her daughter was released to a grandparent.
New York (AFP) - Stock markets had a mixed showing Thursday as European indices rallied while Wall Street slipped on concerns over interest rates. European Central Bank policymakers delivered another interest rate increase as anticipated, with eurozone consumer prices still rising fast. But ECB chief Christine Lagarde sent dovish signals, leaving open the possibility of a pause in its streak of rate hikes as the eurozone's economic outlook has deteriorated. Frankfurt set a record close, while Paris and London logged gains as well. "We've seen a strong session ... as investors increasingly ado...
'Jack Smith isn’t about to flinch': Ex-prosecutor says Trump is playing chicken with DOJ
July 27, 2023
Donald Trump is playing "chicken" with special counsel Jack Smith, and that's a game the former president is going to lose, a former prosecutor said on Thursday.
Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 20 years as a federal prosecutor, posted about the looming indictment against Trump on her blog. Vance previously said Trump's strategy for dealing with the criminal classified documents case against him is to hold out hope that at least one juror is a die-hard supporter who will refuse to convict him.
Now, regarding Trump's potential indictment for efforts to overturn the 2020 election, she has a word of warning about Smith:
"I’ve been thinking about what it means to play chicken. The name has its origins in a game in which two drivers drive toward each other on a collision course. One must swerve, or both may die in the crash. But if one driver swerves and the other does not, the one who swerved will be called a "chicken," meaning a coward. You play the dangerous game to discover who is the bravest," the lawyer wrote. "This morning we woke up to reporting that suggests Donald Trump may be indicted by the special counsel as soon as today in the January 6-related investigation. Even if it takes a little longer than that, it seems clear we are headed that direction."
She added that Trump's strategy of playing chicken against Smith relies on Smith flinching, which won't happen.
"Donald Trump, who, for more years and in too many situations to count has gotten away with winning at chicken seems to be out of luck," she wrote on Thursday. "He still doesn’t seem to realize that Jack Smith isn’t about to flinch."
