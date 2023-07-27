'It's like a soap opera': These Republicans are weary of their colleagues’ Hunter Biden obsession

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been an ongoing obsession of former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theorists in the right-wing media. Trump has railed against what he calls the "Biden crime family" relentlessly, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) has said that an "impeachment inquiry" is a possibility.

But not all Republicans believe that obsessing over Hunter Biden and looking for ways to impeach the president are advantageous for their party.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-North Carolina), who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), is acknowledging that Hunter Biden may not be a high priority for voters.

In an article published by Politico on July 27, reporters Natalie Allison and Ally Mutnick cite Hudson as an example of a Republican who is "questioning the effectiveness of going after the president's son."

Hudson told Politico, "I think when we get home, the focus is the economy, the border, crime. These are the issues that matter, and these are the issues we're talking about."

Hudson added that Hunter Biden is a "focus in D.C." but not in other parts of the U.S.

Allison and Mutnick note that the "debate about how hard to go after (President) Biden over his son's legal problems has been stirring inside the party."

GOP strategist Mike Madrid believes that obsessing over Hunter Biden "just smells like Benghazi," and he doesn't think it is a smart strategy for Republicans.

Madrid told Politico, "Republicans trying desperately to make a story. It's always, 'We've got a witness coming, we've got more coming.' It's always next week. It's like a soap opera: 'Tune in next week.'"