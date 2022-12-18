It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warns of the perils of a clash between the United States and China John MACDOUGALL AFP
By Guy Faulconbridge MOSCOW (Reuters) - The time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but dreams of breaking up Russia could unleash nuclear chaos, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said. Kissinger, an architect of the Cold War policy of detente towards the Soviet Union as secretary of state under Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, has met Vladimir Putin multiple times since he first became president in 2000. There is no end in sight to the conflict sparked by Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has k...