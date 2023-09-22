‘It was my fault’: Miami Beach mayoral candidate takes blame for leaving gun unattended
Miami Beach mayoral candidate Mike Grieco (https://mikegrieco.vote/)

MIAMI -- Miami Beach mayoral candidate Mike Grieco acknowledged Thursday that an incident in which he left a bag unattended with a loaded gun inside at the South Pointe Park dog park “shouldn’t have happened,” saying he put the bag down and that “somebody grabbed it before I realized it.” “It is still my fault,” Grieco said during an interview with the Miami Herald Editorial Board. “If I’m away from it for even a second, it was my fault.” A woman walking in the open-air dog park found Grieco’s black cross-body bag on a bench around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 and discovered a loaded Glock 43 handgun in...

Guns