‘It was my fault’: Miami Beach mayoral candidate takes blame for leaving gun unattended

While Ellis doesn't support Trump any longer, she also hasn't signaled any support for President Joe Biden.

In fact, in a social media post on Thursday, Ellis said she would possibly choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over either Trump or Biden.

"If it comes down to Trump v. Biden… Why wouldn’t principled conservatives vote for @RobertKennedyJr who may run Independent?" Ellis asked her audience. "At this point, he’s said willing to negotiate with Republicans as much as Trump is willing to with Democrats on pro-life and the LGBTQ agenda."

She added that Kennedy "also tells the truth about Covid mandates and the vax. He’s honest."

That didn't sit well with Clark, who said it made "no sense."

"This makes zero sense, @JennaEllisEsq," the Trump-era DOJ official replied Friday. "There is no way that religious conservatives do better with an RFK Jr. Administration (and all the Democrats that would concomitantly flood into the Plum Book positions across the federal bureaucracy, including at DOJ, Health and Human Services, and Education -- all of which are key touch points for radical, anti-traditionalist policies) than Donald Trump."

He also claimed that Trump "achieved what even Reagan, Bush 41, and Bush 43 could not in the pro-life area."