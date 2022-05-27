'It was the wrong decision': Cops in Uvalde waited 47 minutes before breaching classroom

Texas law enforcement officers on scene in Uvalde, Texas waited 47 minutes to break into the classroom where an 18-year old gunman slaughtered 19 children because they were waiting for a key to open the door, and thought it was no longer an active shooter situation.

“From the benefit of hindsight…it was the wrong decision,” admitted Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McGraw.

That decision was made despite children calling 911 during that time, begging for help, according to multiple reports.

“You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz said during Friday’s press conference. “What efforts were made to try and break through that door? You say it was locked. What efforts were the officers making?”

“None at that time,” DPS director replied.

“The on-scene commander at that time believed it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject,” he said, adding moments later that “he believed there were no more children at risk.”

“Obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom and it was in fact still an active shooter investigation.”

