Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at 95, ANSA news agency reported on Monday. Lollobrigida shot to fame in the 1950s as a sultry Mediterranean sex symbol and later became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world. (writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Keith Weir)
Are dogs left- or right-handed? What the science says
January 16, 2023
The vast majority of people use one hand or the other for most things – and for nearly 90% of the human population this is the right hand. Some 10% to 13% of humans are left-handed, with men being three times more likely to be left-handed than women, though very few people are ambidextrous.
Until relatively recently, it was assumed that “handedness” was unique to humans, but studies of animals suggest that “handedness” may be a fundamental feature of all mammals. What is less clear is how this is displayed in animals and whether this is the same as human handedness.
A wide array of tests have been developed in an effort to determine whether the domestic dog displays any evidence of preferred paw use. Tasks have included stabilizing a toy, reaching for a food treat placed inside a container, or removing an object – such as a blanket or piece of sticky tape – from the animal’s body.
Other indicators include recording the first step taken to walk downstairs or the paw given to a person upon request.
Findings from studies using these tasks differ to some degree, although a recent meta-analysis concluded that, overall, dogs are more likely to be paw-preferent than ambilateral (what we call ambidextrous when talking about humans) – or to display no favored paw.
But, unlike in humans, paw preference appears to be roughly evenly split. Handedness in dogs is therefore specific to the individual, rather than the population.
Importantly, studies point to differences in paw use between tasks, with limb use dependent upon factors such as task complexity. For example, the commonly used “Kong ball” task, which requires the animal to stabilize a conical ball, generally yields a roughly equal number of left-pawed, right-pawed and ambidextrous responses.
By contrast, the “giving a paw” task, an exercise that involves a component of training and repetition, generates considerably more paw-preferent, than ambidextrous, responses.
Several studies point to strong sex differences in canine paw preference. Female dogs are more likely to be right-pawed, while males are more inclined to be left-pawed. This sex difference has been unearthed in other non-human species, including the domestic cat.
Why male and female animals should differ in their paw use is still unclear, although explanations include hormonal factors and differences in brain anatomy.
The link to animal welfare
While it can be great fun trying to find out if a pet dog is a leftie or rightie, establishing an animal’s side preferences could also be important from an animal welfare perspective. This is because paw preferences can give us an insight into the emotions an animal is feeling.
As in humans, the left side of a dog’s brain – which controls the right side of its body – is more concerned with processing positive emotions. By contrast, the right side of a dog’s brain – which controls the left side of the body – focuses more on negative emotions, such as fear or anxiety.
Assessing which paw a dog is using can therefore give us some insight into how that animal is feeling. A dog that uses its left paw to undertake a task, for example, might be experiencing more negative emotions than the individual that employs its right paw.
A left-handed dog. Shutterstock/encierro
Studies have recently unearthed a relationship between paw preference and emotional reactivity in dogs. Our research points to left-pawed dogs being more “pessimistic” (in this case being slower to approach an empty food bowl placed in an ambiguous location on a cognitive bias task) than right-pawed or ambilateral animals.
Meanwhile, dogs with weaker paw preferences have been shown to react more strongly to the recorded sounds of thunderstorms and fireworks than animals with stronger paw preferences.
We have also found evidence of a link between canine paw preferences and personality, with ambilateral dogs scoring higher for traits of aggression and fearfulness than animals with strong paw preferences.
This may have implications for animal training. Indeed, there is some evidence that paw preference testing might be a useful predictor of which dogs go on to become successful guide dogs.
Assessing paw preferences may also serve to identify vulnerable individuals in stressful situations. For example, left-pawed dogs have been found to display greater signs of stress in rescue kennels than right-pawed animals.
At this stage, it would be foolhardy to rely only on paw preference testing as a measure of animal welfare risk. However, it has the potential to be a useful tool, particularly if considered alongside other welfare tests or employed in conjunction with other measures of asymmetry, such as tail wagging, sniffing behaviour and hair direction.
For example, dogs typically wag their tails to the left (indicating more positive emotions) when they see their owners, but to the right (suggesting more negative emotions) when they view an unfamiliar dominant dog. Further work in this area will not only help to develop our understanding of canine cognition, but will allow us to better look after and appreciate man’s best friend.
Deborah Wells, Reader, School of Psychology, Queen's University Belfast
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Getting lung cancer to own the libs: House Republicans want to make smoking great again
January 16, 2023
As a member of Generation X, I've found a reliable way to spook Gen Z-ers: stories of the bad old days of my youth, specifically the era of indoor smoking. Some of you will remember this: Homes, cars, restaurants, bars, college classrooms and even high schools pretty much let smokers have their way with the commonly shared air. Those of us who spent our nights in bars and clubs reeked of tobacco smoke all the time, even if we didn't actually smoke. Our hair and our clothes permanently emanated that distinctive sour odor of it. Bans on indoor smoking were controversial at first, but when they finally arrived, it was something like seeing in color for the first time. The world, it turned out, is a lot more pleasant when you can smell things other than the reek of cigarette smoke. Going back to indoor smoking sounds about as much fun as having someone follow you around dragging their fingernails down a chalkboard all day long.
This is so self-evident that most Republicans I know agree personally, despite belonging to a political party whose guiding ethos is to be deliberately unpleasant in hopes of getting a rise out of some liberal somewhere. Even people who think Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is funny have enough sense to know that it sucks to smell like an ashtray sucks. Or at least I thought they did.
I wrote an entire book about Republican trolling, so I'm ashamed to admit that I underestimated how pathetic it can get. With the GOP now in control of the House of Representatives, people are smoking indoors again in the Capitol, or at least the half of it governed by the oh-so-powerful Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Gross! I suppose Republicans can congratulate themselves, since they have successfully triggered me with this news. Of course, if they'd like to, they can trigger me even more — maybe by refusing to take regular showers or to wipe their butts after using the bathroom.
But in fairness, this isn't just about trolling. It's also about a close cousin to trolling, in the constellation of motivations that make right-wingers such baffling and exhausting people: Toxic masculinity. For about as long as supporters basic public health have argued for restrictions on tobacco use, conservatives have acted as if any regulations whatsoever on their foul-smelling phallic symbols literally amounts to prying the penises off their bodies. Before Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer, the right-wing radio host who coined the term "feminazi" often portrayed smoking as a wholesome, manly activity that liberals wanted to take away from men purely to emasculate them.
"It's true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots," Limbaugh said.
He wasn't the only one. Former Vice President Mike Pence, when he wasn't denouncing the Disney film "Mulan" for teaching girls they could have military careers, also wrote a sneering 2001 op-ed portraying anti-tobacco regulations as "back handed big government disguised in do-gooder health care rhetoric" and making the blatantly false declaration that "smoking doesn't kill."
Years later, members of the Proud Boys filmed themselves smoking inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, a visual fuck-you to those who prefer not to smell like a bar's trash can. They each got four years in prison, where cigarettes are famously a form of currency, as well as a way to speed up your inevitable demise. But just as House Republicans have made the anti-democratic desires of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists the center of their political vision, this juvenile and offensive gesture of impotent rage at the "nanny state" has gone from the rioters to the offices of members of Congress.
Members of the Proud Boys filmed themselves smoking inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 insurrection — and once again House Republicans have felt it necessary to emulate juvenile and offensive trolls.
As the Limbaugh and Pence examples show, Republicans have long framed public health measures as a feminizing threat to their snowflake-fragile masculinity. But that rhetoric has gone into overdrive in recent years, as Donald Trump and then the GOP masses made dying of COVID-19 into a marker of partisan identity politics — and almost a noble sacrifice for the cause of so-called freedom. The deep irony of seeing a man behave pathetically while claiming to be "strong" was amply illustrated in Trump's attempt to deny that he nearly died from COVID by dramatically ripping his face mask off on a White House balcony. He definitely believed he looked confident, but that moment was uncomfortably reminiscent of Trump's repeated claims that his stubby fingers tell us nothing about what he's carrying in his pants.
So we've been forced to endure nearly two years of Republicans defending their masculine bona fides by claiming they're not afraid of COVID-19, often by acting very, very afraid of the vaccine. So many manly men running around declaring they will prove their toughness by refusing to get stuck with a little tiny needle! Joe Rogan, current king of the trying-too-hard culture of talk-radio masculinity, has been an avatar of this hilarious un-self-aware paradox of dudes who will thump their chests and claim they're too much man to be felled by a virus, before squealing like babies at the idea of getting the shot.
I don't know that the "good health = small dick" mentality has actually gotten dumber over the years, but man, it sure feels that way when you see Republicans like Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana complaining about liberals who carry around "Ziploc bags of kale" and pronounce that "kale tastes to me like I'd rather be fat." The gender politics of this stuff are never hard to suss out, as Kennedy also complained about "yoga mats" in that same speech, objects generally associated not just with blue-state exercise routines but also with women.
The crowd that witnessed Kennedy's rant — at a December campaign rally for soon-to-be-defeated Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker — ate it up, evidently never asking themselves how lion-hearted a man is if he's terrified of a vegetable. Women have long been subject to stereotypes about being afraid of mice and spiders, which supposedly makes us weak. But somehow the epitome of rugged manhood is to flee at the sight of a leafy green.
Almost nothing is funnier than someone with a massive gulf between the way they perceive themselves and the way they look to other people. I've witnessed decades of Republicans declaring themselves to be John Wayne heroes while acting like petulant kindergartners making faces because Mom told them to eat their broccoli. It never stops being hilarious. But there are real costs when conservatives seek relief from their yawning insecurities by sacrificing public health to partisan loyalty.
Women have long been subject to stereotypes about being afraid of mice and spiders, which supposedly means we're weak. But somehow it's the epitome of rugged manliness to flee at the sight of kale.
As Scientific American reported in July, there's "a growing gap in mortality rates for residents of Republican and Democratic counties across the U.S." Even before vaccine refusal led to huge numbers of Republicans pointlessly dying of COVID, the GOP hostility toward routine public health measures already meant that people in more conservative counties are likelier to die of many other causes, including suicide, heart disease, opioid overdoses and obesity-related illness. Some of this is cultural: Republicans are less likely to get enough exercise, for instance. But a lot of it is also due to policy decisions, such as poor access to health care, lax gun laws and inadequate road maintenance.
As nearly all sensible people understand, perfect health is not a realistic goal for any of us. There are always tradeoffs between the best possible health practices and actually living our lives. People are going to take sexual risks, stay up late, drink alcohol, do drugs, skip workouts and eat fattening food. Most of us have decided that the risks of post-vaccination COVID-19 aren't severe enough to live like shut-ins for the rest of our lives. Despite hysterical right-wing media claims to the contrary, the government is not coming to take away your gas stove. Contrary to right-wing stereotypes that Democrats will deploy secret-police tactics to make us all live like vegetarian monks, progressive health regulations always try to balance improved public health with ordinary people's understandable desire to decide how they want to live their lives.
When I was a teenager, more than a third of young people smoked. Now it's less than 9%, and continuing to fall. High cigarette taxes and prohibitions on smoking in most public and commercial spaces have contributed, but it's much more that people have realized that the temporary high of nicotine isn't even remotely worth it. You're risking agonizing disease and an early death for the payoff of smelling like an old shoe. There are just way too many other good times to be had, with nowhere near the danger. You can have non-procreative sex, take your friends a drag show or read a book, for instance — which as you probably noticed, are all things the modern GOP would like to legislate out of existence. Smoking, by comparison, is just a bummer. Republicans' petty and self-destructive enthusiasm for it is just another reminder that they've become a party devoted to being terrible for its own sake.
They say we know more about the Moon than about the deep sea. They’re wrong
January 16, 2023
We know more about the Moon than the deep sea.
This idea has been repeated for decades by scientists and science communicators, including Sir David Attenborough in the 2001 documentary series The Blue Planet. More recently, in Blue Planet II (2017) and other sources, the Moon is replaced with Mars.
As deep-sea scientists, we investigated this supposed “fact” and found it has no scientific basis. It is not true in any quantifiable way.
So where does this curious idea come from?
Mapping the deep
The earliest written record is in a 1954 article in the Journal of Navigation, in which oceanographer and chemist George Deacon refers to a claim by geophysicist Edward Bullard.
A 1957 paper published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Arts states: “the deep oceans cover over two-thirds of the surface of the world, and yet more is known about the shape of the surface of the moon than is known about that of the bottom of the ocean”. This refers specifically to the scant amount of data available on the topography of the sea floor and predates both the first crewed descent to the deepest part of the ocean, the Mariana Trench (1960), and the first Moon landing (1969).
This quote also predates the practice of using ship-mounted echo-sounders to map the sea floor from acoustic data, known as swathe bathymetry.
Almost a quarter of the world’s sea floor (23.4%, to be precise) has been mapped to a high resolution. This amounts to about 120 million square kilometres, or about three times the Moon’s total surface area. This may be why the comparison has shifted to Mars, which has a surface area of 145 million square kilometres.
Almost a quarter of the world’s seafloor has been mapped in detail. GEBCO
What’s more, high-resolution maps do not constitute the total sum of knowledge. The deep ocean must be considered in three dimensions – and, unlike the Moon, it is a diverse and dynamic ecosystem.
A surprising number of visitors
Another related and incorrect comparison is that more people have set foot on the Moon than have visited the deepest place on Earth.
This statement is difficult to substantiate. “The deepest place on Earth” could refer to the Mariana Trench, or just the deepest part of it (the Challenger Deep, named for the British survey ship HMS Challenger).
The bathyscaphe Trieste was the first crewed vessel to reach Challenger Deep, in 1960.US Navy
Nevertheless, at least 27 and as many as 40 or more people have visited the Challenger Deep as of early 2023. On the other hand, only 12 people have “set foot” on the Moon and 24 people have visited it.
Out of sight, out of mind
So why do people keep saying we know more about the Moon or Mars than the deep sea?
It feels natural to compare the deep sea to space. Both are dark, scary and far away.
We see the Moon all the time – but the depths of the ocean are much harder to imagine. Unsplash
But we can see the Moon very easily by simply looking up. By being able to see it, we accept an apparently glowing rock hanging in the sky more easily than that parts of the ocean are very deep. We can see the Moon wax and wane and we can experience the push and pull of the tides.
It feels like we know more about the Moon than the deep sea, because we are forced to accept its presence. It intrudes on our lives in a tangible way that the deep sea does not.
We don’t think much about the deep sea unless we’re watching a documentary or horror film, or perhaps reading about some “horrific alien-like monster” dredged up by a deep-sea trawler.
A useful analogy
Because the deep sea is so physically inaccessible, comparing it to space may offer a useful analogy for an otherwise difficult-to-imagine ecosystem. But some deep-sea scientists argue that the persistent estrangement of the deep sea minimises the vast amount of research about it that has emerged in recent decades.
Deep-sea biology is relentlessly referred to as a discipline that knows less about its own field of study than a relatively small, barren rock devoid of atmosphere, water and life. And yet this self-deprecating line is repeated by scientists themselves, who may find that highlighting the deficit of knowledge about the deep sea helps to promote the need for ocean research.
Ultimately, the idea we know more about the Moon than the deep sea is at best about 70 years out of date. We know much more about the deep sea – but there is even more left to be known.
Prema Arasu, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Western Australia; Alan Jamieson, Senior Lecturer in Marine Ecology, Newcastle University, and Thomas Linley, Research Associate, Marine Ecology, Newcastle University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
