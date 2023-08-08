Italian cheesemaker dies after shelf collapse buries him under thousands of wheels of Grana Padano

"The January 6th Unselect Committee got rid of EVERYTHING! Discarded, Deleted, Thrown Out. A Flagrant Violation of the law," Trump posted Friday." They had so much to hide, and now that I have Subpoena Power, they didn’t want to get caught. They knew EXACTLY what they were doing. AN EGREGIOUS CRIMINAL ACT & BLATANT DISREGARD OF THE LAW! Can you imagine if I would have done such a thing???"

Trump is referring to a Fox News report this week that House Republicans, led by Oversight subcommittee chair Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), are alleging the now-disbanded January 6 Committee failed to fully preserve records of their investigation, in violation of congressional rules. In particular, they claim that Democrats on the committee disappeared files relating to Capitol security failures, so that they could shift blame for January 6 onto Trump.

Former committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has pushed back on this accusation, saying that Loudermilk's report is full of "factual errors" and that the only documents that weren't maintained were temporary documents that didn't advance the committee's investigation, while 4 terabytes of the committee's relevant information were turned over.

Trump added another post Tuesday night insisting that he defended "sloppy Chris Christie" at an event.

"I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire. During a speech in front of a large crowd of Patriots, somebody shouted out that 'Chris Christie is a fat pig,'" Trump wrote. "Rather than acknowledging that, which many speakers would have done, I said, 'No, No, he is not a fat pig.' I’m sure Chris would have been very happy with my defense of him!"