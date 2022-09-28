‘It’s time to hunker down’: DeSantis urges safety as powerful Hurricane Ian nears coast
Ron DeSantis holds a press conference as Florida awaits Hurricane Ian’ s arrival at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center in Largo on Monday. - Angelica Edwards/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday morning said it is no longer safe for people to evacuate Floridians’ southwest coast and urged them to “hunker down” as Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a powerful Category 5 storm this afternoon. “It is no longer possible to safely evacuate,” he said. “It’s time to hunker down and prepare for this storm. This is a powerful storm that should be treated like you would treat if a tornado was approaching your home.” Ianstrengthened overnight into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, packing sustained winds of up to 155 miles per hour....