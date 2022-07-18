J6 chair announces committee's additional plans

The Chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Bennie Thompson, has announced additional steps he is taking to keep the American people informed of the committee's findings.
On Thursday the Committee will hold its final event – at least for now – a primetime hearing that is expected to focus on Donald Trump's actions the day of, and especially during the actual January 6 insurrection. It will be the ninth public hearing the Committee has held, and like the others, it is expected to draw a huge audience.
But as Committee member Adam Kinzinger said over the weekend, they are finding more and more information and people willing to go on the record so the investigation is far from over.
NPR's Deirdre Walsh reports Chairman Thompson, citing the "flow of new info coming into [the] panel," Monday evening announced the Committee is changing its plans and will issue a "scaled-down" report of its findings in the fall, with its final report to be issued by the end of the year.
Axios' Andrew Solender notes the scaled-down report will likely be in September and adds that Chairman Thompson says the Committee will hold a hearing on both the scaled-down report and its final report.