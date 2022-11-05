J6 Committee gives Trump one week extension after he ignores 10 a.m. deadline

Donald Trump and his attorneys thumbed their noses at the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack's lawful subpoena ordering him to submit requested documents by 10 AM Friday morning. Trump and his team were originally given two weeks to comply, but Friday morning's 10 AM ET deadline came and went without a whisper from the former president.

Nearly ten hours after the deadline the Select Committee announced that they "have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee's subpoena."

They're effectively giving him a week's extension.

"We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for testimony starting on November 14th," the Committee writes.

The subpoena served on Trump also requires him to testify in person on November 14. As NCRM was first to note, that is also the day Trump has reportedly chosen to announce his third run for the presidency.