Jack White sounds off again on Musk, calls Ye 'anti-Semite egomaniac'
Jack White performs onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. - Terry Wyatt/Getty Images North America/TNS

Detroit-bred rocker Jack White is firing back at Elon Musk after the Twitter owner's overnight suspension of Ye's account on the social media platform. "So Elon, how's that 'free speech' thing working out?" White wrote in an Instagram post Friday morning. To quickly catch up: White pulled his record label, Third Man Records, off Twitter last month after Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump. "Shame on you for giving trump and other professional liars the platform you are now in control of, and shame on anyone who does," White wrote in an Instagram post at the time. On Th...