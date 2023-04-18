Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized a week after suffering mystery ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America/TNS
Actor Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia a week after suffering a mystery “medical complication.” The Oscar winner experienced the issue last Tuesday but wasn’t taken to the hospital in an emergency vehicle and was not on set at the time of the incident. Foxx, 55, is currently filming Netflix’s comedy “Back in Action” in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler. The production resumed later last week with a stunt double and photo double standing in for Foxx. Multiple reports state that the movie is scheduled to wrap this week, but it’s unknown if Foxx will return to sho...