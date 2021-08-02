‘Significant number of subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission member reveals ‘a lot of people’ will be ordered to testify

One of the Republican members of the House January 6 Commission revealed Monday that Americans will see a "significant number of subpoenas" being issued to "a lot of people" ordering them to testify about he events of January 6, the day of the Trump-incited insurrection.

"I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people," U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger told ABC News in an exclusive interview.

Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, "would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that, if that's the leader that's the leader," Kinzinger added. "Anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee."

"If anybody's scared of this investigation I ask you one question, what are you afraid of? I mean, either you're afraid of being discovered, of having some culpability in it or, you know what? If you -- if you think it wasn't a big deal, then you should allow this to go forward," Kinzinger declared.