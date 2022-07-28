Jan. 6 Committee now focusing on top Trump cabinet officials for testimony

As promised, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is continuing its work over the summer. Its latest focus: obtaining witness testimony from Trump cabinet officials and other top Trump administration officials, including Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, Elaine Chao, Betsy DeVos, Chad Wolf, John Ratcliffe, and Robert O'Brien.
CNN reports Trump's former OMB director and acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, today is testifying before the Select Committee.
ABC News adds that "Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recently sat with committee investigators for a transcribed interview."
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the Committee in early June.
Pompeo is "expected to speak" with the Committee soon, although his interview has not been officially scheduled.
"Committee investigators are not only focused on the discussions surrounding the 25th Amendment that occurred within the Cabinet, but also Cabinet members' concerns after the attack on the Capitol about Trump's decision-making, including his potential conversations with world leaders," ABC News adds.
Trump's Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, and his acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, are currently in negotiations with the Committee.
The Committee would also like to speak with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
Mulvaney, along with Chao and DeVos resigned in response to Trump's incitement of the January 6 insurrection. Mulvaney at the time had left the White House and been given the position of United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.