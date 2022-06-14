Jan 6 committee afp
A video image of former U.S. president Donald Trump on a screen during a House Select Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 9. (AFP)

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has postponed its third public hearing, scheduled for Wednesday morning. It did not offer a specific explanation in its announcement.

The most visible committee member from Monday's hearing made the announcement Tuesday morning, citing "technical work."

"I think we're just firming up, there's no big deal," Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC. "I'll tell you the putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff."

Thursday's hearing will take place as scheduled.

“In our third hearing, you will see that President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Attorney General so the U.S. Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said last Thursday during the first hearing, which was presented live in primetime, as The Hill noted. "Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Steven Engle, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, were all expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday."