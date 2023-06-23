Jane Fonda ready to 'kick ass' on climate crisis
US actress and activist Jane Fonda's Hollywood Climate Summit talk focussed on a California law banning new oil wells within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and parks

Beverly Hills (United States) (AFP) - She is 85, has a glittering film career behind her, and recently battled cancer, but Jane Fonda doesn't intend to slow down her activism on climate change -- the "greatest crisis ever to confront humanity" -- anytime soon. "My cancer is in remission. I've got a lot of energy. I'm ready to kick some more ass," she told AFP on Thursday, backstage at the ongoing Hollywood Climate Summit. "I'm part of the Hollywood community. I don't think the Hollywood community has done enough to confront this crisis. So I'm here to encourage that," said the double Oscar-win...