Monday's final J6 hearing 'could very well' include new evidence

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says Monday's final hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack "could very well" include new evidence never before made public, and in a surprise announcement reveals most of the final report will be published on Monday in time for the hearing, earlier than the original planned Wednesday release date.

"Asked whether the 1pm ET hearing on Monday will include new evidence or testimony, Thompson said: 'It could be evidence that we have not shared in the hearings. It could very well be,'" Axios reports.

The Committee's final report, expected to focus on Donald Trump, will largely be released Monday.

"Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tells reporters the panel aims to get the parts of the final report being released on Monday to the printer by noon today," Axios' Andrew Solender adds.

“You’ll get all eight chapters and the executive summary” on Monday, Thompson said, Solender reports. “Attachments” will be released on Wednesday.

The hearing is also expected to be shorter than the Committee's previous two-hour televised meetings, but will be an "official business meeting," meaning it could hold a vote.

The Committee is expected to make referrals, including criminal referrals. Axios reports Chairman Thompson says there could be "five or six" different categories of referrals, including to the Dept. of Justice, the Federal Election Commission, and the House Ethics Committee.

Earlier this week Politico's Kyle Cheney reported on the referrals, saying they could also include "Bar discipline."

"Thompson said any referrals would include supporting evidence that would lay out the committee’s case — which will matter far more to DOJ than the referral itself," he adds.