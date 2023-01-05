Japan minister calls for new world order to counter rise of authoritarian regimes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan's trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic inter-dependence had bolstered authoritarian regimes and urged the United States and other like-minded democracies to counter them with a "new world order." "Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily," Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C. "We must rebuild a world order based on the fundamental values of freedom, democ...