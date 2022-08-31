Japan PM Kishida apologizes for his party's ties with Unification Church

By Kiyoshi Takenaka TOKYO (Reuters) -Amid sliding approval ratings, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida apologised for his party's links with the controversial Unification Church, vowing to win back public trust by severing such ties and tightening vigilance over political activities. Revelations of long-running links between some lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the church have become a headache for Kishida. Not only has his popularity slumped, they have fanned opposition to a state funeral planned for slain former premier Shinzo Abe, a one-time Kishida mentor. Abe...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Family photos, a Public Enemy backstage pass, a weekend to-do list ("Saturday: file taxes, Sunday: chill, watch game") and unused beer vouchers from 2002: it's amazing what people leave in library books.
For years, one US librarian has made a collection of the flotsam she found between the pages of borrowed titles.
Now Sharon McKellar is opening her trove for visitors to the library in Oakland, California, in a special exhibition called "Found in a Library Book".
"I wanted to share something that was really interesting to me that I had a feeling would be interesting to other people," said McKellar, supervising librarian for teen services at Oakland Public Library.
It "tells a story of our community and our city in a different and sort of unexpected way and ties back to the library."
Among the make-and-make-do bookmarks of children's art and Christmas snapshots, there are letters written but never sent, notes from lovers, and postcards of thanks -- "I got your check," it says on the back of an illustration from "Alice in Wonderland."
Each of them offers a snapshot -- tantalizing or mundane -- of the life of the person who left it there.
"There are some that are letters or cards or postcards that were sent between people -- or maybe not actually sent -- that feel really personal," McKellar told AFP.
"There are some notes and letters that feel very unfinished. Or I really want to know what happened next."
'INCREDIBLY HOT!!!'
McKellar began collecting the apocrypha around 10 years ago and has blogged about her hobby for several years, but the chance to curate an exhibition came when the library launched a new website.
This allowed her to group the ephemera by theme or category -- including notes, art, photos, cards and letters, artifacts, bookmarks, creative writing, lists, and kids' items.
Some entries overlap and fit into two or more boxes, like an interview that a child carried out with their grandmother about how and why she immigrated from Vietnam decades earlier.
Others defy easy categorization -- a print of a 2008 recipe for pot roast has the admonition "Behave" in the large blank space before the ingredient list begins.
Some letters are meditative, like that thanking its anonymous recipient for "all that you do," but acknowledging "We do have a tendency to argue. I'm working on stopping that."
Others, including "Ruminations from an O.G." are filled with regret:
"27 years in this madhouse / my fate sealed long ago / if you are young, get out now / you can do better / Go back to school. Learn a skill. / The Post Office is no place to be somebody / It is high school with a paycheck.
"You will not grow here / you will stagnate, losing your soul, mind and body / Listen to your heart / Hear what it says!"
The glimpses of lives lived and preserved in between the pages of a book are special to McKellar.
"There are... some that really sound like somebody's... inner thoughts, like, you know, (they're) trying to talk themselves through a really hard time or trying to give themselves a pep talk," she said.
"There's obviously no way of knowing who wrote them, which is probably for the best."
One part of the display collates the jury-rigged bookmarks readers insert when they find themselves without any other way to mark their place.
Among them a flier for a Beatles memorabilia shop in London, concert tickets, a sticker from the Euro 2012 football championships, phone cards, a receipt for new windshield wipers and that favorite standby of the traveling reader -- the airplane boarding pass.
But the note that McKellar particularly loves is one presumably penned by an infatuated teenager.
"OK, so I just want to say that I find it AMAZING how, no matter what Newt is doing, he either looks SUPER ADORABLE or INCREDIBLY HOT!!!"
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
California legislators on Tuesday passed a bill to require tech firms to put the well-being of children over profits when designing apps or other online products.
The bill is heading to the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom whose signature is needed for the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act to become law in the state that is home to Silicon Valley titans such as Meta, Google, and Apple.
The office of Assembly woman Buffy Wicks said the bill - AB 2273 - passed by a unanimous vote.
If signed into law, firms making apps or websites would have to build protections for children into products, even if they are intended for adults, according to the bill.
"Businesses that develop and provide online services, products, or features that children are likely to access should consider the best interests of children when designing, developing, and providing that online service, product, or feature," the bill read.
"If a conflict arises between commercial interests and the best interests of children, companies should prioritize the privacy, safety, and well-being of children over commercial interests."
The law would stop tech firms from profiling children; selling their data; estimating their ages, or designing features that are detrimental to their well-being, Wicks said in a tweet.
The bill was modeled on the Age Appropriate Design Code passed in Britain last year, according to 5Rights Foundation, an advocacy group for children's online rights.
"With this bill, California is not only setting the standard for children who live in the tech sector's backyard, but it also paves the way for the rest of the United States and for the world," 5Rights founder Beeban Kidron said in a release.
Trade association NetChoice, whose members include Google, Meta and TikTok, called for the California governor to veto the bill, along with two others that seek to regulate how online platforms operate.
One of the bills requires social media platforms to publicly disclose their policies regarding online hate, disinformation, extremism, and harassment, as well as key metrics and data regarding the enforcement of those policies.
"California has been a leader in technology development, but the legislature's actions would give innovators yet another reason to leave the Golden State to avoid overly burdensome regulation that harms families and violates the First Amendment,” said NetChoice policy counsel Jennifer Huddleston.
NetChoice argued that there are better policies the state could employ to help parents keep children safe online and support the mental health of teenagers.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
NASA will make a second attempt to launch its powerful new Moon rocket on Saturday, after scrubbing a test flight earlier in the week, an official said Tuesday.
The highly anticipated uncrewed mission -- dubbed Artemis 1 -- will bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon five decades after humans last walked on the lunar surface.
Mission manager Mike Sarafin, said the NASA team "agreed to move our launch date to Saturday, September the third."
Blastoff had been planned for Monday morning but was canceled because a test to get one of the rocket's four RS-25 engines to the proper temperature range for launch was not successful.
Sarafin announced the date for the new launch attempt during a media briefing on Tuesday, and NASA later tweeted that the two-hour launch window on Saturday would begin at 2:17 pm (1817 GMT).
Launch weather officer Mark Burger said there is a 60 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms on the day of the launch, but added that there is still a "pretty good opportunity weather-wise to launch on Saturday."
The goal of Artemis 1, named after the twin sister of Apollo, is to test the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule that sits on top.
Mannequins equipped with sensors are standing in for astronauts on the mission and will record acceleration, vibration and radiation levels.
Tens of thousands of people -- including US Vice President Kamala Harris -- had gathered to watch the launch, 50 years after Apollo 17 astronauts last set foot on the Moon.
Ahead of the planned Monday launch, operations to fill the orange-and-white rocket with ultra-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen were briefly delayed by a risk of lightning.
A potential leak was detected during the filling of the main stage with hydrogen, causing a pause. After tests, the flow resumed.
NASA engineers later detected the engine temperature problem and decided to scrub the launch.
"The way the sensor is behaving... doesn't line up with the physics of the situation," said John Honeycutt, manager of the Space Launch System program, adding that such issues with sensors were "not terribly unusual."
Sarafin said the team would reconvene on Thursday to assess the situation.
Orbiting the Moon
The Orion capsule is to orbit the Moon to see if the vessel is safe for people in the near future. At some point, Artemis aims to put a woman and a person of color on the Moon for the first time.
During the 42-day trip, Orion will follow an elliptical course around the Moon, coming within 60 miles (100 kilometers) at its closest approach and 40,000 miles at its farthest -- the deepest into space by a craft designed to carry humans.
One of the main objectives is to test the capsule's heat shield, which at 16 feet in diameter is the largest ever built.
On its return to Earth's atmosphere, the heat shield will have to withstand speeds of 25,000 miles per hour and a temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius) -- roughly half as hot as the Sun.
NASA is expected to spend $93 billion between 2012 and 2025 on the Artemis program, which is already years behind schedule, at a cost of $4.1 billion per launch.
The next mission, Artemis 2, will take astronauts into orbit around the Moon without landing on its surface.
The crew of Artemis 3 is to land on the Moon in 2025 at the earliest.
'And since humans have already visited the Moon, Artemis has its sights set on another lofty goal: a crewed mission to Mars.
The Artemis program aims to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon with an orbiting space station known as Gateway and a base on the surface.
Gateway would serve as a staging and refueling station for a voyage to the Red Planet that would take a minimum of several months.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}