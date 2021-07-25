Japanese Abe siblings make Olympic history with double judo gold
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Judo - Japan's Hifumi Abe (white) and Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili compete in the the Men’s -66kg Judo Gold medal match at the Nippon Budokan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Danny Lawson/PA Wire/dpa
Japanese siblings Uta and Hifumi Abe made history on Sunday when they claimed double judo gold for the Olympic hosts at the Tokyo Games within one hour on Sunday.

Uta Abe, 21, first beat French star Amandine Buchard by ippon in added time in the women's -52kg category at the iconic Budokan venue.

The two-time world champion then watched in sheer joy when 23-year-old Hifumi Abe beat Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili by waza-ari in the men's -66kg event.

It is the first time at the Olympics that siblings have won gold on the same day in an individual sport.

Japan now have three golds from the Tokyo Games in the sport they invented and where they also lead the all-time list with 42 golds since a 1964 debut of the sport at the first Tokyo Games, in the same arena.