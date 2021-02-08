Japanese mostly opposed to Tokyo Olympics this summer: poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - A majority of Japanese remain opposed to holding the Olympics this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic but the ratio lowered significantly from recent polls, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed on Monday. Some 28% of respondents said they want the Olympics to be cancelled and the same ratio of people think they should be held without spectators, the poll showed. The Yomiuri poll showed a combined 61% wanting the Games to be postponed or cancelled altogether, around 20% points lower than recent opinion polls. Just 36% of the public are in favour of holding the Tokyo Olympics this...