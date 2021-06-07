Jared Kushner is done being Trump's policy lackey and wants to move on: report
Jared Kushner and Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

Jared Kushner really wants to move on with his life, The New York Times reported. In a report on former President Donald Trump's North Carolina rally over the weekend, it was revealed that Kushner would much prefer he and his father-in-law return to a more traditional relationship.

As a senior adviser to the president, Kushner was responsible for running several major policy initiatives for the White House, including the claim of a victory that he achieved peace in the Middle East. But Kushner is reportedly telling advisers that he wants "a simpler relationship." The report also explained that Kushner "wants to focus on writing his book."

Ivanka has also stepped back, preferring to work on her own projects. This puts Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump into the spotlight to carry on the former president's political values, the report said.

"Donald Trump Jr. has stepped in as the most politically involved family member in his father's life," said the Times.

A report from CNN in March claimed that Kushner had "tapped out" of Trump's political circle and wanted "a fresh start, one that doesn't include advising his father-in-law on a daily basis." CNN's report, however, cited political analysts who claimed that Kushner would probably step back in if Trump announces he'll run again in 2024.

Read the full report at the New York Times.