'A has-been and a wanna-be': Jeb Bush buried after Ron DeSantis presidential endorsement

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush endorsed current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

DeSantis has not officially declared his candidacy but is expected to make the announcement in the coming months.

Republican-turned-Democrat attorney Ron Filipkowski tweeted a clip of Bush's interview on Sunday, along with a caption that read, "Jeb Bush endorses Ron Desantis for president."

In the video, the interviewer asked Bush, "Is this Ron DeSantis' opportunity to run for higher office?"

The former governor, who is the son of former President George H. W. Bush, responded, "I think it is. He's been a really effective governor. He's young. I think we're on the verge of a generational change in our politics. I kind of hope so."

He continued, "And who better to do it than someone who's been outside of Washington, who's governed effectively, who I think has shown that Florida can be a model for our country."

Twitter users quickly panned Bush's remarks – especially his vision of DeSantis' America.

Grant Stern: "Please clap."

@trom771: "Jeb probably just earned DeSantis 10's of votes."

Mark Jacob: "The idea that the Bush family was the 'reasonable' part of the Republican Party was always BS. That myth is now fully exploded with Jeb Bush’s endorsement of rising fascist Ron DeSantis."

@dajesq3: "Desantis will need every ounce of that Jeb energy."

Katie S. Phang: "Unremarkable dysfunction recognizes remarkable dysfunction."

@TheChildrenHour: "Let's never forget he was Governor when the SCOTUS decided to stop the recount in FL denying Gore the 2000 election for POTUS."

@Estee416: "DeSantis’ leadership: 'A model for the future of our country' Hard pass."

Tom Gannon: "Low energy endorsement for someone not officially running yet. So, it's very on brand!"

@unnamedwill: "I can't think of anyone Trump would rather have endorsing DeSantis."