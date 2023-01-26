Jeff Bezos truly broke the internet. This new movie shows Amazon founder’s early days
Actor Armando Gutierrez, who plays Jeff Bezos in "Bezos: The Beginning," attends his movie’ s premiere at the University of Miami’ s Bill Cosford Cinema on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida. - MATIAS J. OCNER/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Think back long ago, to a time when you couldn’t order literally any thingamajig that pops into your head at 4 a.m. from your phone. The year was 1994 and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was a 9-to-5 working stiff with a forward thinker’s dream — an insanely lofty one that had to do with a vast computer network called “the internet.” The Vision Films biopic, “Bezos: The Beginning,” which premiered Monday night at University of Miami’s Cosford Cinema, delves into what transformed that unrealistic dream into the web’s largest e-commerce site. The film starts out when Bezos, played by Universit...