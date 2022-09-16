Jeff Bridges nearly died ‘a couple of times’ during post-chemo COVID battle

Jeff Bridges arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. - Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Dude hasn’t just beaten cancer and COVID — but death. Jeff Bridges said in an interview out Thursday that it was his battle with lymphoma that left him vulnerable to COVID-19 — prior to when people could get vaccinated against the virus — nearly costing the “Big Lebowski” star his life. “The chemo wipes out your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it,” the 72-year-old Oscar winner, who was hospitalized for more than four months, told E! News. “I was just really at death’s door a couple of times there.” Bridges told the outlet that he was “in surrender mode” and worr...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman—the Democratic nominee for the pivotal swing state's open U.S. Senate seat—launched an online clock Friday counting every minute that his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, refuses to say whether he would vote for Sen. Lindsey Graham's national abortion ban legislation.
Called Oz Watch, the clock shows that more than three and a half days have transpired since the day Graham (R-S.C.) unveiled his life-threatening proposal to outlaw abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy—and Oz has yet to make his position on the bill clear.
Below the ticking clock is the following video, in which Fetterman reiterates that he is strongly opposed to Graham and his Republican colleagues' attempt to "force women to give birth against their will...[and] put doctors in prison for five years for providing basic medical care," saying that he would vote "EFF NO!" if elected.
It remains unclear where Oz—a super-wealthy, right-wing celebrity television doctor backed by former President Donald Trump—stands on the legislation. Oz did issue a statement Tuesday after Fetterman's campaign first challenged him to declare whether he would vote for Graham's freshly introduced bill if he were a senator.
But rather than answer Fetterman's "simple yes or no question," Oz said that he would "want to make sure that the federal government is not involved in interfering with the state's decisions on the topic."
In response, Fetterman said that "a federal abortion ban would sure seem to interfere with a state's decision on the topic of abortion."
Talk of leaving abortion to the states has been GOP candidates' go-to answer on the campaign trail since the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority eliminated the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer. But Graham's national abortion ban legislation—which he said will be voted on if Republicans retake the House and Senate in November—closes this off-ramp and raises the stakes of the fast-approaching midterms.
In a Thursday night interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, Fetterman said that "abortion is on the ballot."
"It's a simple question," he continued. "Dr. Oz, do you support the GOP bill to ban abortion? Yes or no?"
Also on Thursday, nearly 30 doctors spoke at a Physicians for Fetterman and Shapiro press conference, where they warned that Oz and Doug Mastriano—the far-right candidate running against Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the state's gubernatorial election—endanger reproductive freedom at the state and federal levels.
"Dozens of Pennsylvania doctors showed up at City Hall in Philadelphia to call Dr. Oz on his bullshit attempt to hide his anti-choice extremism from Pennsylvania voters," Fetterman said in a statement. "Real doctors know this isn't some TV show. This matters. These are people's lives."
Dr. Karen Feisullin, for her part, stressed that "Mehmet Oz will not protect our rights."
"He admitted he believes that abortion is murder after fertilization—a radically out of touch comment," said Feisullin. "Oz is woefully out of step with the 9 in 10 Pennsylvania voters that support abortion rights."
Fetterman, by contrast, has vowed to be the vote that Senate Democrats need "to scrap the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade."
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz declined to support a ban on assault weapons Wednesday after the parents of a 10-year-old killed during the mass shooting in Uvalde showed him a photo of their daughter in her casket.
Lexi Rubio was a fourth-grader from Uvalde, Texas, who died along with 20 others in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. She was laid to rest at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde on June 11 after a funeral service at the First Baptist Church.
In total, 376 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting.
The parents of Lexi Rubio have pushed for stricter gun laws from Congress following their daughter's death. They discussed the same with Cruz during the meeting but were met with resistance.
"Felix shared our last photo of Lexi - in her child-size casket - as we asked @tedcruz to protect his constituents by supporting a federal ban on assault weapons. He declined. Instead, he said he supports increasing law enforcement presence on school campuses," she tweeted.
On Wednesday, Mata-Rubio and her husband Felix also met with other Republican senators, whom she said treated them more graciously.
“While they obviously, probably don’t support the bill, they just had more questions and were more sympathetic than our meeting with Ted Cruz,” Mata-Rubio told the Tribune. “That was really disheartening because this is our representative.”
Cruz has called for more armed law enforcement on school campuses following the shooting.
Later on Thursday, Senate Democrats blocked Cruz's proposed bill that would spend earmark billions of dollars worth of federal COVID-19 education-related funding for school security. The bill proposed doubling the number of school resource officers, hire mental health professionals, and make campus security improvements.
“The only reason my first bill, which would constitute the single most significant school safety legislation in our history, did not pass today is because (U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy) and the Democrats objected without any explanation or rebuttal," Cruz said in a statement. "It isn’t just irresponsible, it also shows contempt for the American people."
The families of the victims and survivors of the massacre have demanded action from Texas leaders on gun reform. More recently, they have requested billboards that take aim at Gov. Greg Abbott and his stance on gun control be erected.
