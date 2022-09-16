Jeff Bridges nearly died ‘a couple of times’ during post-chemo COVID battle
Jeff Bridges arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. - Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Dude hasn’t just beaten cancer and COVID — but death. Jeff Bridges said in an interview out Thursday that it was his battle with lymphoma that left him vulnerable to COVID-19 — prior to when people could get vaccinated against the virus — nearly costing the “Big Lebowski” star his life. “The chemo wipes out your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it,” the 72-year-old Oscar winner, who was hospitalized for more than four months, told E! News. “I was just really at death’s door a couple of times there.” Bridges told the outlet that he was “in surrender mode” and worr...