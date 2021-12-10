Jeffrey Epstein accuser Annie Farmer describes receiving disturbing massage when she was a teen from Ghislaine Maxwell
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as a teen testified in disturbing detail Friday about how the couple gradually escalated their sick conduct. Annie Farmer described on the stand in Manhattan Federal Court first meeting Epstein through her 25-year-old sister Maria on a 1996 trip from her native Arizona to New York City, where the older sibling was a New York Academy of Art student. Maria introduced her kid sister to Epstein, who she said supported her art career. Annie told jurors that a trip to the movies on the vacation hinted at the...