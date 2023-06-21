Jeffrey Epstein got $300 million in US Virgin Islands tax incentives, JPMorgan says

By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase said the U.S. Virgin Islands gave Jeffrey Epstein more than $300 million in tax incentives and waived sex offender monitoring requirements, shielding the disgraced late financier as he gave cash and gifts to top officials. In a Tuesday night court filing, the largest U.S. bank described how Epstein allegedly paid law enforcement entities such as the Virgin Islands Police Department. JPMorgan also alleged in the filings that Epstein had ties to U.S. Virgin Islands officials, including former first lady Cecile de Jongh, who the bank said wer...