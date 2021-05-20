Jen Psaki buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘disprove a negative’ is ‘never the responsible approach’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was challenged by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who regularly tries to create news, often by leaning into right wing conspiracy theories, as he did on Thursday.

"House Republicans are claiming that they have 'significant circumstantial evidence' that COVID-19 originated in a lab," Doocy told Psaki, hewing to Fox News and right wing talking points. "Has the White House seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not, originate in a lab?"

Psaki appeared unconcerned with Doocy's latest attempt to make headlines, and stuck to her usual role of educator when speaking to the Fox News reporter.

"Well I think first I would caution you against disproving a negative there, which is never the responsible approach in our view when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States."

Psaki went on to address Doocy's question directly.

"I will say that our view continues to be there needs to be an independent, transparent investigation and that needs to happen with the cooperation and data provided from the Chinese government. We don't have enough information at this point to make an assessment," she added.

Watch:

Doocy: Has the WH seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not originate from a lab? Psaki: I would caution you against disproving a negative... when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US pic.twitter.com/qYzrAuapKa

— Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2021