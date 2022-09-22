Trumpster Jenna Ellis breaks out turd emoji to complain about 11th Circuit Court ruling

Attorney Jenna Ellis lashed out after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling largely favorable to the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

"An appeals court sided with the Justice Department in a legal fight over classified documents seized in a court-authorized search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, ruling Wednesday that the FBI may use the documents in its ongoing criminal investigation," The Washington Post reported. "The ruling by a three-judge panel of the appeals court marks a victory, at least temporarily, for the Justice Department in its legal battle with Trump over access to the evidence seized in a high-stakes national security investigation to determine if the former president or his advisers mishandled national security secrets or hid or destroyed government records."

Two of the three judges on the appeals court panel, Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher, were appointed by Donald Trump.

"In the ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta found fault with Trump’s rationale that the classified documents in particular might be his property, rather than the government’s. The appeals court also disagreed with the rationale used by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon," the newspaper reported.

Former Weld, Colorado Deputy District Attorney Jenna Ellis, best known for pushing Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories, lashed out on Twitter.

"The 11th Circuit is full of it," she wrote, with a "pile of poo" emoji.

In a subsequent tweet complaining about he ruling, she used clown emojis.