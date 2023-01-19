Jennifer Lopez explains why she eloped with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas
Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. - VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding plans didn’t follow their original script. The couple was navigating the challenges of planning a traditional ceremony when Affleck suggested they tie the knot in Las Vegas, Lopez said Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Lopez said their first engagement two decades earlier “all fell apart,” which caused her to feel “a little PTSD” about last year’s nuptials. “The wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, ‘F— it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,’” Lopez recalled. “It was amazing,” she said. “It was the best night of our lives.” Lo...