Virginia Democrat wins special election -- avoiding GOP seat flip
(Shutterstock.com)

History has been made in Virginia tonight as Jennifer McClellan wins the state's special election to become the first African-American Congresswoman from the commonwealth, helping the Democratic party avoid a costly flip of a House seat to the GOP.

McClellan was a Virginia state senator and won the special election for the 4th Congressional District by defeating the Republican candidate Leon Benjamin. Benjamin is a pastor and Navy veteran who catered to Virginia's large military constituency. McClellan is replacing late Democratic Representative Donald McEachin, who passed away in November.