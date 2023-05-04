A convicted rapist who was found dead alongside six other bodies on a property in Henryetta, Oklahoma, is thought to be the killer who went on a spree before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

When seven bodies were found on the property, authorities had stopped short of suggesting Jesse McFadden was the killer, but the investigation has revealed that to be the case, according to NBC. When McFadden was still merely at the center of the investigation, it was reported that he had sent creepy text messages to an alleged former victim the night before the deaths that gave some insight into his thought process.

Joe Prentice, chief of the Okmulgee Police Department and spokesman of a violent crime task force, has now confirmed that all of the individuals were shot in the head, the outlet reported.

"A convicted rapist on trial for child pornography charges is believed to have fatally shot six people, five of them teenagers, before taking his own life at the rural Oklahoma property where the kids were having a sleepover last weekend, authorities said Wednesday," NBC reported.

The outlet further noted that Prentice had identified the victims as Ivy Webster, 14; Brittany Brewer, 15; Michael Mayo, 15; Tiffany Guess, 13; Rylee Allen, 17; and Holly McFadden, 35.

"Holly McFadden’s mother, Janette Mayo, identified her daughter on Tuesday as Holly Guess. She married Jesse McFadden last year, Okmulgee County records show," the report says. "Their bodies were found in two groups on the large property where the McFaddens rented a home, Prentice said."

Family members of the victims have argued since the discovery of their bodies that McFadden, who served a stint in prison for rape, should never have been released from incarceration.