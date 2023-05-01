Seven bodies have been found on a property in Henryetta, Oklahoma, KOCO reported Monday.

The discovery was part of a search for two teenagers that had gone missing early Monday morning in eastern Oklahoma.

An alert went out Monday morning for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, saying that it was believed they were with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. The teens are believed to be among the bodies found, though identities have not yet been confirmed.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies took the missing persons report that revealed Webster left during Saturday evening, April 29 to spend the weekend with a friend. She was set to be home by 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. She never returned home.

"Webster was reported to be staying with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, who, along with two other family members, were believed to be heading to McAlester to work on a ranch," the report said. But no one from the family went to the ranch and there hadn't been any contact with them since Sunday.

Brewer was picked up along the way on Saturday evening.

Fox 23 reported earlier Monday that Jesse McFadden was a convicted rapist, given a 20-year sentence for a 2004 first-degree rape charge in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says. While serving the sentence, McFadden was accused of exchanging nude photos and videos with an underage girl from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center. He was then charged with soliciting sexual communications with a minor and possession/distribution of juvenile content.

Still, McFadden was released from prison four years early, on Oct. 30, 2020, to await trial for his charges around the exchange with the minor.

That trial was set to begin Monday.