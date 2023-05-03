The night before seven bodies were found on a property in Henryetta, Oklahoma, the convicted rapist at the center of the investigation reportedly sent creepy text messages to an alleged former victim that gave some insight into his thought process.

The bodies were discovered at the property of 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, who was previously given a 20-year sentence for a 2004 first-degree rape charge in Pittsburg County. During his stint in prison, McFadden was accused of exchanging nude photos and videos with an underage girl.

Prior to the discovery of the bodies, the victim in the sexting case received some strange texts messages from McFadden, and they were sent to Fox23 after the news broke.

"FOX23 got in contact with the victim in the soliciting case, who told us that Jesse was texting her Sunday night," according to the report. "In the alleged messages, Jesse says, 'I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.'"

“Now it’s all gone,” McFadden wrote, according to the report.

“I told you I wouldn’t go back,” he wrote. “This is all on you for continuing this."

Although the texts don't go into specifics regarding what actions are being discussed, the timing of the messages stood out.

"Those texts were allegedly sent to the soliciting victim Sunday night, the night before he was supposed to stand trial in that case, and the night before the bodies were found," FOX23 reported.

The news was also picked up by The Daily Beast.