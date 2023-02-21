Jesuits say abuse accusations against priest are highly credible

By Philip Pullella ROME (Reuters) -The Roman Catholic religious order of Jesuits said on Tuesday that accusations of sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse against a prominent member of the order were highly credible and that restrictions on him had been tightened. The order said on its website that it would start an "internal procedure" against the priest, Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, 69, a well-known religious artist. About 25 people, mostly former nuns, have accused Rupnik of various forms of abuse, either when he was a spiritual director of a community of nuns in his native Slovenia about ...
The surprising reason credit scores are lower in the South
February 21, 2023
The United States’ credit scoring system is something that residents of some European countries have a hard time comprehending. Credit cards are king in the U.S., yet in parts of the European Union (EU), debit cards are more popular. And European banks and lenders don’t necessarily regard credit card use as a sign of one’s financial health.
Regardless, the credit scoring companies Equifax, Trans Union and Experian have enormous influence in the U.S., where one’s credit score can mean the difference between qualifying for a mortgage and not qualifying for a mortgage. According to reporting from the Washington Post’s Andrew Van Dam, the South is the U.S. region that tends to have the country’s lowest credit scores. And the reporter lays out some reasons for that in an article published on February 21.
Van Dam notes that according to an economic paper published by the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) in December 2022, low credit scores are a problem all over the U.S. but are especially problematic in the South.
"The region’s poor credit means southerners are paying more to borrow money, assuming they can qualify for loans at all," Van Dam explains. "That sets them back in everything from car and home purchases to credit card rewards. Yes, even credit card rewards."
The Post reporter observes that low credit scores in the U.S. are more of a regional phenomenon than one having to do with race.
"When we ran the numbers," Van Dam reports, "the Blackest parts of the South had roughly the same credit scores as the least-Black areas. And their scores were far lower than places with similar Black populations outside the South. So, while race may play a role, it’s probably not the defining factor."
According to Urban Institute economist Breno Braga, that factor is medical debt.
Braga told the Post, "The reason why credit scores are so low in the South has gotta be connected to medical debt, because that’s the most common type of unpaid bill that people have."
Van Dam reports that 92 of the 100 U.S. counties with “the highest share of adults struggling to pay their medical debt” are in the South.
"The other eight are in neighboring Oklahoma and Missouri, according to credit data from the Urban Institute," Van Dam observes. "On the other side, 82 of the 100 counties with the least pervasive medical-debt problems are in the Midwest, with 45 in Minnesota alone. And sure enough, when you look at areas across the nation where adults are struggling to pay down medical debt, they have similar credit scores."
The southern states have often been called "the Stroke Belt" because of their poor health outcomes. And Van Dam points out that data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that southerners are "substantially more likely to suffer from four or more chronic conditions."
Moreover, southern states with Republican governors are less likely to accept Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act of 2010, also known as Obamacare.
Van Dam reports, "Poor health tends to go hand in hand with people having overdue medical debt and poor credit scores…. Of the 11 states that have yet to expand Medicaid, eight sit in the South, according to KFF, a San Francisco health-policy nonprofit. Southerners were more likely to be behind on medical debt even before the ACA, but the reluctance among the region’s mostly Republican governors to participate in the Medicaid expansion has increased the gaps between the South and the rest of the country."
'A big freaking deal': Trump Georgia grand jury foreperson describes witness immunity deals
February 21, 2023
In an interview with the Associated Press, the foreperson of the special grand jury convened by Fulton Couty District Attorney Fani Willis divulged some details about what went on during the eight months the 23 jurors and three alternates heard testimony about Donald Trump's attempts to meddle with Georgia's election results.
Foreperson Emily Kohrs tells the AP that she had no prior idea that she would be taking part in proceedings that could lead to a historic indictment of a former president, although she quickly figured out that it was "a big freaking deal."
Kohrs refused to reveal anything from the grand jury's final report beyond what has already been made public, but she did comment on the demeanor of some of the witnesses --- several of whom repeatedly invoked their right to not incriminate themselves.
According to AP's Kate Brumback, "Kohrs was fascinated by an explainer on Georgia’s voting machines offered by a former Dominion Voting Systems executive. She also enjoyed learning about the inner workings of the White House from Cassidy Hutchinson, whom Kohrs said was much more forthcoming than her old boss, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows."
READ MORE: 'Really sick' Marjorie Taylor Greene 'hates Americans': Morning Joe
The report notes that Kohrs claimed immunity deals played a big part in the testimony.
"When witnesses refused to answer almost every question, the lawyers would engage in what Kohrs came to think of as “show and tell.” The lawyers would show video of the person appearing on television or testifying before the U.S. House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, periodically asking the witness to confirm certain things. Then the scratching of pens on paper could be heard as jurors tallied how many times the person invoked the Fifth Amendment," Brumback reported.
She added, "At least one person who resisted answering questions became much more cooperative when prosecutors offered him immunity in front of the jurors, Kohrs said. Other witnesses came in with immunity deals already in place."
Kohnrs also said she and her fellow jurors were disappointed that Trump did not testify, while also saying her tenure as foreperson began when she had to "sign a big stack of subpoenas."
As for her political affiliation, she stated she is not a member of either party, before quipping, "If I chose a political party, it would be the not-crazy party."
'Gift to the ruling class': Florida bill would make it easier for officials like DeSantis to sue critics
February 21, 2023
A Florida House Republican introduced legislation Monday that would make it easier for state officials—such as censorship-happy Gov. Ron DeSantis—to sue for defamation, a measure that critics decried as a blatant attack on the freedom of the press and free expression with potentially sweeping implications.
Filed by Florida state Rep. Alex Andrade (R-2), H.B. 951 laments that the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan has "foreclosed many meritorious defamation claims to the detriment of citizens of all walks of life" by placing such claims under the purview of the federal government and establishing a high standard of proof.
As the Oyez Project summarizes, the high court held in the 1964 decision that "to sustain a claim of defamation or libel, the First Amendment requires that the plaintiff show that the defendant knew that a statement was false or was reckless in deciding to publish the information without investigating whether it was accurate."
Following the introduction of Andrade's bill, Floyd Abrams, a First Amendment lawyer, told the outlet Law & Crime that "it's black-letter law that a state cannot constitutionally provide less protection in libel litigation than the First Amendment requires."
"This text does just that, obviously intentionally," said Abrams. "If Governor DeSantis, a Harvard Law graduate, thinks the statute is constitutional, he's forgotten what he was taught. If he's looking for a way to offer the Supreme Court a case in which it might reconsider settled law, who knows. But what's clear is that it is today and tomorrow facially at odds with the First Amendment."
The new bill was filed two weeks after DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, held a roundtable purportedly aimed at spotlighting the "defamation practices" of legacy media outlets. While DeSantis has framed his campaign against defamation as an attempt to empower "everyday citizens" against false attacks, free speech advocates warned that, in reality, the governor and his right-wing allies in the Legislature are looking to silence criticism of elected officials like themselves.
"DeSantis continues to make clear his disdain for freedom of speech and the press and to prioritize censoring dissent over governing," said Seth Stern, director of Advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) and a First Amendment lawyer.
Andrade's bill, Stern argued, "would do nothing for ordinary Floridians but would allow government officials and celebrities to harass and even bankrupt their critics with expensive litigation."
"It would stifle investigative reporting by presuming any statements attributed to anonymous sources to be false despite that (or, given DeSantis' ambitions, maybe because) confidential sources have literally brought down presidents in this country," Stern added. "The Florida legislature should reject this political stunt and Floridians should not tolerate their governor's experiments in authoritarianism in their name and at their expense. The U.S. Congress should safeguard the First Amendment by codifying Sullivan and ensuring that the press and public are protected from politically-motivated defamation lawsuits."
"Unsurprisingly, it's peddled as a bill to protect the little guy. Nothing is further from the truth. It's a gift to the ruling class."
The Florida House measure, just the latest broadside against free expression by the state GOP, specifically urges the U.S. Supreme Court to "reassess" Sullivan, an effort that media lawyer Matthew Schafer described as "part of the right's world war on individual rights, equality, and democracy." (The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the 1964 ruling last year.)
"Unsurprisingly, it's peddled as a bill to protect the little guy," Schafer noted. "Nothing is further from the truth. It's a gift to the ruling class."
Andrade's bill, which resembles a proposal drafted by DeSantis' administration last year, outlines specific restrictions on who can and cannot be considered a "public figure" entitled to pursue defamation claims under the legislation.
The measure states that a person does not qualify as a public figure if their "fame or notoriety arises solely from" defending themselves against an accusation; "granting an interview on a specific topic"; "public employment, other than elected office or appointment by an elected official"; or "a video, an image, or a statement uploaded on the Internet that has reached a broad audience."
In a column last week, The Washington Post's Erik Wemple cautioned that DeSantis' attempts to target Sullivan could pose "a far greater threat to U.S. media" than former President Donald Trump's ultimately empty pledge to "open up" libel laws.
During his roundtable event earlier this month, "DeSantis, an ace practitioner of GOP media-bashing rhetoric, showed why some critics view him as a more dangerous embodiment of Trump's two-bit authoritarianism," Wemple wrote.
