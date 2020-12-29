GOP’s Jim Jordan schooled by historians after suggesting Founding Fathers would oppose COVID restrictions
Jim Jordan speaks at House Judiciary Committee hearing (MSNBC/screen grab)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) went down in flames Tuesday after claiming that the Founding Fathers wouldn't have approved restrictions, lockdowns and mask orders to protect against the COVID-19 crisis. Historians had another take.

Tweeting their responses, historians recalled the Smallpox outbreak that prompted the exact same precautions taken the year of America's birth.



Jordan, who earned his master's degree in education at Ohio State University appears to have ignored the education he could have garnered by googling "pandemics" during the early years of the United States.

See some of the other comments at Jordan below: