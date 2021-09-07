Jim Jordan gets a badly needed fact-check after claiming that 'vaccine mandates are un-American'

Always determined to attack Democrats any way he can, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been loudly pushing anti-vaxxer ideas. On Monday, September 6, the far-right Republican congressman tweeted that "vaccine mandates are unamerican." And it didn't take Twitter users long to remind Jordan that in fact, vaccine mandates have a long history in the United States.
From businesses to the U.S. Armed Forces to schools, vaccine mandates existed in the United States long before the COVID-19 pandemic. And one of the medical experts who gave Jordan a badly needed history lesson was Houston-based Dr. Peter Hotez, who has made countless appearances on MSNBC and CNN in 2021. In response to Jordan, Hotez tweeted:
Twitter user Morten Øverbye, based in Oslo, Norway, reminded Jordan that a vaccine mandate came from George Washington, the United States' first president, back in 1777:
Here are some of the other tweets that fact-checked Jordan:
Every US soldier is required to be vaccinated against chicken pox, hep A, hep B, measles, mumps, rubella, rabies, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, rabies, typhoid, pneumococcal pneumonia, and the flu. Is that really un-American? https://t.co/irWMNXhPrm
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 7, 2021
Dude: you went to school and HAD to be immunized for measles, mumps, rubella and a host of other childhood preventable illnesses. Vaccine mandates have been in place in the US for decades you jackass. You're either ignorant or know you're lying. Not a good look.
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) September 7, 2021
Ohio State University has a vaccination mandate for all students. Did you voice your opinions on vaccine mandates when you worked there, or is this a new thing for you? https://t.co/3C7vLRAxjo
— Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) September 7, 2021
You mean like how America handled polio?
Or like how George Washington himself handled smallpox?
Or like how America handled measles?
Or like how America handled lots of other communicable diseases?
With vaccine mandates?
— Graham the Cat (@CatGrah17554541) September 6, 2021
what to say if you want george washington to court martial you for insubordination at valley forge: https://t.co/zN8ZL5FAy4
— Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) September 7, 2021
So two things, you pedophile-enabling stooge hack dickdrip of middling intellect: One, schools, universities and government agencies have been mandating vaccines for decades. Two, inciting insurrection against the US government is un-American. What else you got? https://t.co/1jqPqpqNUv
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 7, 2021
i'm sure everyone on this website has already mentioned it, but george washington, america's first president and the face of america's money, literally forced smallpox inoculations during the fight for american independence https://t.co/KJZrl5i6hh
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 7, 2021
Vaccine mandates are un-American.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 6, 2021
1. George Washington vaccinated his troops against smallpox, which is how we won the revolutionary war, traitor.
2. The Supreme Court found that vaccine mandates are, in fact, American and appropriate, dunce: https://t.co/Dq3QDAtQsq
— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) September 7, 2021
Here's a list of OSU's mandatory vaccine requirements.
The fact that you didn't voice this opinion when you worked there says your opinion on it is not based on any kind of morality, or patriotism, it's based on what you think will keep you in office. https://t.co/6UWCQ5hsLm
— Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) September 7, 2021
I'd like to think Americans needlessly dying is un-American but that's just me.
— Mike Horan (@mikehoran70) September 7, 2021