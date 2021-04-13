Biden administration restoring housing rules Trump bizarrely tweeted would destroy the suburbs

On Tuesday, POLITICO reported that President Joe Biden's Department of Housing and Urban Development is moving to restore a fair-housing rule that former President Donald Trump attacked with a dog-whistling set of tweets about saving the suburbs.
"The agency will restore the original versions of a 2015 rule requiring cities to address residential segregation in order to access federal funds and a 2013 rule cracking down on unintended discrimination," reported Katy O'Donnell. "The 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule would have required local governments to track patterns of segregation and poverty with a checklist of 92 questions to receive federal housing grants. The Trump administration suspended its implementation in 2018. Officials then proposed a watered-down revision before scrapping it [all together] last summer as former President Donald Trump campaigned on the warning that Democrats were trying to ruin the suburbs by shoving low-income housing down their throats."
Trump repeatedly attacked AFFH on Twitter, saying "the suburban housewives of America" should be concerned that Biden, if elected, would use the rule to "abolish suburbs" and thanks to his repeal of the policy, people "will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in [their] neighborhood." These remarks were widely considered coded language for allowing neighborhood segregation.
Since taking office, Biden and his officials have made addressing racial disparities in housing and infrastructure a key focus. Two weeks ago, the Department of Transportation paused a highway project in Houston, Texas that is likely to displace a thousand Black and Hispanic residents.