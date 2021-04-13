Joe Manchin beats his chest for DC elites while struggling West Virginia waits for help
US-NEWS-BUNCH-COLUMN-GET. - Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jeanne Peters moved to Wood County, West Virginia, from Atlanta more than two decades ago seeking to launch an e-commerce business while breathing in some of what has kept families in the isolated Mountain State for generations: some of the most scenic vistas in America, and the freedom promised by its wide open spaces. Since then, Peters' enthusiasm for her adopted state has been tempered both by West Virginia's economic struggles — with layoffs and closures costing good-paying union jobs in the chemical plants along the Ohio River — and its political far-right turn toward the politics of ret...