John Eastman pleads the Fifth 146 times when asked about his infamous 'coup memo' at hearing

Attorney John Eastman has worked to try to block his former employer from handing over approximately 19,000 emails that are being requested by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S.
CNN justice reporter Katelyn Polantz reported from the case that it was established Eastman worked for former President Donald Trump without getting permission from his existing employer, Chapman University. According to his attorney, Eastman worked for Trump during many relevant moments, without asking permission.
Judge David Carter, who is presiding over the case, asked for specifics about what kind of work Eastman was doing for Trump. He admitted to briefing hundreds of state legislators, and also said that he was at the Willard with Trump strategists on Jan. 6 and that he met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 3, 2021.
It was ten days later that Eastman resigned from the University.
During the case, CNN reporter Ana Cabrara tweeted that Chapman University decided that they would not help Eastman in his attempt to block his university emails from January 6 committee.
Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff revealed that at one point, the House counsel, Doug Letter, revealed that Eastman authored the memo on how Pence could stop the certification of the 2020 election. Eastman then invoked his Fifth Amendment rights 146 times.
